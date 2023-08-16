Joe Biden Backtracks on Maui Visit After Hawaii Response Receives Backlash

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to the Hawaiian island of Maui in the wake of the deadly wildfires there on August 21, the White House has announced.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, the office of the president said he will go to the island on Monday to "meet with first responders, survivors, as well as federal, state, and local officials."

It comes a day after Biden pledged that he would visit Hawaii "as soon as we can" to survey the ongoing recovery, but expressed caution about his presence disrupting those efforts. "I don't want to get in the way," he said.

Biden faced criticism for not explicitly committing to visit Maui, after what some saw as a dismissive response to the death toll on the island while staying at his Delaware beach house, reportedly brushing off questions about the disaster from journalists.

President Joe Biden speaks to guests at Ingeteam Inc., an electrical equipment manufacturer, on August 15, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The president will visit Maui on August 21. Scott Olson/Getty Images

The announcement marks an about-turn from Tuesday's remarks, offering both a definitive date and confirmation that Biden will travel to the island of Maui.

"In Maui, the President and First Lady will be welcomed by state and local leaders to see first-hand the impacts of the wildfires and the devastating loss of life and land that has occurred on the island, as well as discuss the next steps in the recovery effort," the White House said.

It added: "The President continues to marshal a whole-of-government response to the deadly Maui fires, and he has committed to delivering everything that the people of Hawaii need from the federal government as they recover from this disaster."

This is a developing story and will be updated with further information.