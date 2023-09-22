Joe Jonas' Attack on Sophie Turner Spectacularly Backfires

Since news that Joe Jonas was filing for divorce from Sophie Turner broke on September 5, fans have been accusing the singer of carrying out a smear campaign against his wife.

Shortly after the split was announced, a source with "direct knowledge" told TMZ that the 27-year-old actress' supposed partying was to blame, with the 34-year-old Jonas taking the couple's two daughters—Willa, 3, and D.J., 1—on tour with him, while Turner filmed a new TV show in the U.K.

However, the alleged attempts to paint the X-Men star as a bad mother seem to have backfired. Social media has come out in full force to defend Turner, with the English native suing Jonas for wrongfully detaining their young children in the U.S.

Joe Jonas (left) and Sophie Turner (right) in October 2022. Jonas filed for divorce from Turner on September 5 after four years of marriage. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Filmmagic

"This is officially a #JoeJonas hate and pro #SophieTurner account," declared @EmbezzlingErika on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter. "F*** that guy trying to separate young children from their mother after a calculated, nasty, fabricated PR blitz that she's a partier who is unfit to be their mom."

Roxane Gay agreed, writing: "The way Joe Jonas miscalculated his popularity with his transparent attempts at PR manipulation, particularly when the North remembers is FASCINATING. And holding the children's passports to keep them from their mother? Bruh."

"Man.. and to think #JoeJonas used to be my favourite Jonas...," said Amy Thornton.

"I'm literally NOT a Joe Bro girlie or a huge Sophie Turner fan," wrote @Mars_Hunter67. "I'm just observing how from the beginning this was played out in a way to try and slam her and put him on a pedestal. And these kids are at the center of it."

"We side with the queen in the north!" commented Kavya, referencing Turner's character Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones.

"Sophie turner played sansa f****** stark, a woman who watched all her abusers fall without even blinking, and joe jonas thought he could win this custody battle???? be f****** fr," said Kels.

Joe Jonas (left) and Sophie Turner (right) in March 2023. The couple have split and are now in a custody battle over their two young children. John Shearer/WireImage

However, some users supported Jonas, with Zoe writing: "Nothing else matters except for his smile and happiness."

"You'll never be alone unsupported or unloved by any of us @joejonas!! We all love support you and are always here for you!!," said Abby.

"Joe went about it the wrong way but I'm team Joe," commented Breanna.

@kebob shared a screenshot of Jonas' press statement—in which he denied not informing Turner of the divorce and making disparaging comments about his ex-wife—along with the caption: "joe jonas literally said this hours ago but y'all called him a liar and a manipulator!!!"

While Bex said: "Let's maybe pump the breaks on talking about sophie turner and joe jonas' custody battle... their kids are literally no one's business except for their own."

According to court documents acquired by NBC News, Turner filed a petition yesterday claiming that their daughters are being unlawfully held in New York City, instead of their "habitual residence" in the U.K. The papers state the couple declared England their permanent base in April, as they wanted their children to attend school there.

The filing also asserted that Jonas has refused to hand over the children's passports. The pair decided that their daughters would travel with Jonas over the summer while Turner worked on TV drama Joan in the U.K, and they planned to return to England in September, according to the Daily Mail.

Joe Jonas performs during the "Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour." at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 8, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jonas has been touring the U.S. with his band, The Jonas Brothers, throughout the U.S. this summer, while Turner filmed TV drama "Joan" in the U.K. Bryan Steffy/Getty Images Entertainment

However, when the former couple met to discuss terms on September 17, Jonas reportedly refused to hand over the girls' passports, or allow the children to return home with Turner. The petition claims this is a "breach of the mother's rights of custody under English law, England being the children's habitual residence."

When news of Turner's filing went live, a statement attributed to Jonas' representation was released, calling the situation an "unfortunate legal disagreement."

"The children were not abducted," the statement reads. "Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also okay with the kids being raised in both the U.S. and the U.K."

Since returning to the U.S., Turner has been seen hanging out with Jonas' ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift. The pair were spotted going for dinner at Via Carota in New York City on September 19, before meeting up again at Hotel Barriere Fouquet's yesterday.

sophie turner and taylor swift had the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever and they did https://t.co/M2gj0EZyzV — jay (@kendallhosseini) September 20, 2023

The 33-year-old singer briefly dated Jonas in 2008, but during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Swift claimed that the pop star dumped her in a 25-second phone call.

Fans couldn't get enough of the budding friendship, with jay commenting: "Sophie turner and taylor swift had the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever and they did."

"One night out with Taylor Swift & Sophie Turner is suing joe jonas for kidnapping. She's so powerful. Ya gotta love it," joked Ramona Flowers.

"Joe Jonas has Mickey Mouse lawyers (literally), and he's about to FAFO with the Queen of the North who has Taylor "I Want Him To Know It Was Me" Energy Swift legitimately at her side," said Maggie Katherine.

"Joe Jonas thinking he can win against Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift is so wild to me like he didn't even win against Taylor the first time around," wrote Annie.

"Me and my mom gossiping about joe jonas over dinner while sophie turner and taylor swift were probably doing the same thing," said Vee. "I love girlhood."

Newsweek has reached out to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner for comment.