Joe Jonas Faces Backlash Over Sophie Turner Partying Allegations

Joe Jonas has reportedly filed for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage, with the actress's supposed love of partying blamed for the split.

However, fans have hit back at the partying allegations on social media, accusing the 34-year-old musician's team of trying to make Turner look like a bad mother.

A source with "direct knowledge" told TMZ that: "She likes to party, he likes to stay at home," with the couple's two daughters—Willa, 3, and D.J, 1—supposedly touring with their father around the U.S.

Joe Jonas (left) and Sophie Turner in March 2023. The singer has reportedly filed for divorce from "Games of Thrones" alum Turner after four years of marriage. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment

The source also said that Jonas had been caring for the children "pretty much all of the time" for the past three months, while 27-year-old Turner filmed the TV drama Joan in the U.K.

In the papers, which were filed at Miami Dade County Court on September 5, Jonas describes the marriage as "irretrievably broken." However, Page Six reported that the Jonas Brothers' singer tried to "salvage" the relationship.

"Divorce was a last resort for Joe. He never wanted to break up his family, but he had to take what he felt was the best course of action for his girls," an insider told the publication.

However, fans defended Turner on social media, with X, formerly Twitter, user LaErika_30 accusing Jonas' team of "manipulating the media and the narrative."

"The way they've tried to make him a martyr for just being a dad. No, we're not doing that," said KaRAYgeous.

"Women are more than mothers. and mothers are allowed to have fun too," said Carla.

"This really gives off controlling vibes from Joe because he's literally on tour but he's divorcing her for partying?" said @Nombunombz. "He did not marry a grandma who'll just sit there & wait for him for crying out loud."

While Lindsay Fickas, who describes herself as "pro-Sophie," suggested Jonas' representatives are "trying to get ahead of something."

"His team just keeps putting out stories about how he tried to save the marriage, how she's a big partier, and all these other stories while she hasn't said a word," they wrote.

TMZ wrote that the couple has been on the verge of breaking up for six months, with both Jonas and Turner recently spotted without their wedding rings. The pair got engaged in 2018 and wed a year later in Las Vegas, with their first child Willa born in July 2020.

According to E! News, the divorce petition cited Jonas' Miami home as their daughters' primary residence, along with tour locations throughout the country. The documents also requested a parenting plan, stating that it's "in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility."

In an interview with Elle in August 2022, the Game of Thrones star expressed a desire to move back home to England, while Jonas would prefer to raise their children in America. The singer has reportedly hired Thomas Sasser, who handled Tiger Woods' acrimonious divorce, as his lawyer.

Newsweek has reached out to Jonas, Turner and Sasser for comment.