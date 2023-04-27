U.S.

Joe Manchin Releases Vague Statement About His Political Future

West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin released a vague statement on Thursday regarding his political future on the same day that Republican West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced his own campaign to take over Manchin's seat.

Manchin, the 75-year-old former governor who was first elected to the Senate in 2010, has gained notoriety in recent years for not always siding with Democrats and Democrat-introduced policies—including killing President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" legislation and not being in favor of reforming the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation.

In February, when asked by Fox News' Maria Bartiromo whether he still identifies as a Democrat, he replied that he identifies "as an American." Previously, during an interview on Meet the Press, the senator said he hadn't made a decision about running for reelection in 2024 while adding that "everything is on the table."

"I am laser focused on doing the job West Virginians elected me to do—lowering healthcare costs, protecting Social Security and Medicare, shoring American energy security and getting our fiscal house in order," a statement released on Manchin's behalf read Thursday.

"But make no mistake, I will win any race I enter."

When asked for context behind the statement, a Manchin spokesperson told Newsweek via email that they had nothing to add or clarify.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) arrives for a Senate briefing on China at the U.S Capitol on February 15, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Manchin released a vague statement Thursday on his political future on the same day that Republican West Virginia Governor Jim Justice filed paperwork for his own U.S. Senate run. Kevin Dietsch/Getty

If Manchin does run again, Justice—who switched from a Democrat to a Republican in 2017—is viewed as his most formidable opponent.

Justice filed official paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday to kick off his campaign, according to media reports referencing a senior source close to the governor.

Other Republicans who have already announced their own senatorial campaigns have included West Virginia Representative Alex Mooney, who declared last November for the "sake of this country."

"Until we take this U.S. Senate seat back and get Joe Manchin out of there, he's been the chief enabler of Joe Biden," Mooney told the Talkline radio show last fall. "I think he's a liberal Democrat and West Virginia doesn't deserve that anymore."

Sam Workman, director of the West Virginia University Institute for Policy Research and Public Affairs, told Newsweek via phone that Manchin and Justice are "two of our political heavyweights."

"Justice is newer to the politics scene but has tons of name recognition in the state and has been a very active governor, a very public governor—and honestly helped along a lot by COVID," Workman said. "It would be a big deal for them to face off in a senatorial race."

While Justice possesses "an enormous advantage in that primary race," Workman said Mooney is capable of making headway due to his ability to attack establishment types and anyone associated with the Biden administration.

He expects Justice to prevail, however, and become Manchin's most difficult political opponent ever. "But the other side of that coin is true," Workman added, saying Justice hasn't faced anyone of Manchin's caliber.

"Manchin is sort of the same politician he's been for quite some time," Workman said. "In general, he's a real pragmatic politician looking to cut deals wherever possible. He held his seat in a Trump plus-40 state and is generally viewed favorably...It's not as if he's lost so much luster in the state."

