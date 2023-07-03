Joe Rogan Calls Dylan Mulvaney 'Mentally Ill' After Bud Light Fiasco

Joe Rogan said transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney was "mentally ill" after discussing the ongoing Bud Light backlash on his podcast.

Rapper and actor Ice Cube was a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience and the pair discussed the current boycott against the beer brand. Mulvaney's collaboration with Bud Light in early April sparked a huge reaction resulting in calls for a boycott that is still ongoing three months later.

Mulvaney recently directly addressed the situation, speaking out on why she worked with Bud Light, and the impact the backlash has had on her.

Rogan has apparently remained unsympathetic, mocking Bud Light and the parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev for getting themselves in the situation, and calling out Mulvaney who he said was "mentally ill" and an "attention w****."

Joe Rogan, pictured performing comedy in August 2019 in California, and Dylan Mulvaney (R) at Them Now Awards 2023 in June 14, 2023, in New York City. Rogan said that he thinks transgender influencer Mulvaney is a "mentally ill" person. Michael S. Schwartz / Craig Barritt/Getty Images

In the most recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, rapper and actor Ice Cube was the guest. During their almost two-and-a-half-hour conversation, the contemporaneous topic of Bud Light and Mulvaney came up.

"The only time [capital] respects opinions is when people boycott s*** and it works like this Bud Light thing, and now people are like 'don't do that again,'" Rogan said on episode #2004 of the JRE podcast, which first aired on Thursday, June 29.

"Who controls Bud Light? That's the question," Ice Cube replied. "Why would they make a dumb decision like that? Are they trying to ruin Bud Light? Are they trying to take down some of our most iconic American brands?"

Rogan said it was down to the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards, which measure a company's performance in these areas. The implementation and disclosure of these types of standards are not always mandatory, depending on the region or company. He said the actions with Mulvaney proved Bud Light didn't know anything about "regular people."

"Take a brand like Bud Light. It's for blue-collar drinking people and they like to watch football and drink Bud Light and then all of a sudden you have this mentally ill person who's just an attention w****."

Rogan went on to highlight a viral video posted by Kid Rock in the early days of the boycott. "Once Kid Rock shoots your cans, you've got real problems," Rogan said.

"I'm pretty sure you do," Ice Cube responded.

After finding out that Bud Light recently sponsored Toronto Pride, Rogan laughed calling it a "silly" decision on behalf of Anheuser-Busch InBev. 2023 was the 10th year in a row that Bud Light had sponsored the Canadian LGBTQ+ event, as Newsweek reported at the end of June.

When the conversation between Rogan and Ice Cube moved on, the rapper asked why Target started selling Pride-themed clothing, which sparked calls for boycott against the brand as well.

"I think that's an ESG thing, and Target lost billions of dollars," Rogan said. "Because people are sick of this s***. They're sick of social things that are controversial, getting stuffed into your face and where you have to accept it, and people are like 'I don't wanna accept it. I'm just here for f****** toilet paper.'"