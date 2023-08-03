Joe Rogan May Reverse Stance on Donald Trump

Joe Rogan might have Donald Trump on his podcast after all.

After previously ruling out ever having the former president as a guest on his popular 'Joe Rogan Experience' podcast—even though he publicly shook his hand at a UFC event, Rogan now appears to be changing his tune after months of pressure from Trump's campaign to have him on.

"I don't know. Maybe," Rogan responded to Patrick Bet-David on the August 3 episode when asked about the potential for having Trump on. "At a certain point in time."

If allowed on, it would be a valuable opportunity for Trump. With roughly 11 million listeners, Rogan's podcast is one of the most popular in the United States, defined by Rogan's free-wheeling interview style and open-ended format that offers uncensored, if occasionally unchecked, commentary from both ends of the political spectrum.

But Rogan, who is no stranger to controversy, has regularly declined to host Trump, much to the chagrin of Trump's campaign team. A recent Daily Beast report even outlined a sort of shadow campaign led by Trump's advisory team to try and compel Rogan to let Trump on the show, including plans for a reported cage match between the famed host and former Trump confidante, Roger Stone.

Joe Rogan enters the octagon during the UFC 225: Whittaker v Romero 2 event at the United Center on June 9, 2018, in Chicago, Illinois. Rogan may have switched his stance on having Trump on his podcast. Dylan Buell/Getty

While Rogan has willingly hosted right-wing provocateurs like the Daily Wire's Candace Owens and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on his show, he has drawn the line at the former president of the United States, expressly saying he did not want to do anything that might bolster his credibility with his audience.

"I'm not a Trump supporter in any way, shape or form," Rogan said last July in an appearance on the Lex Fridman podcast. "I've had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once. I've said no every time. I don't want to help him. I'm not interested in helping him."

However, if Rogan did have him on, he appeared to have clear parameters for doing so when asked about it Thursday: rather than talking about his platform, Rogan said, he wanted to ask Trump about the experience of the presidency in itself.

"It would be interesting to hear his perspective on a lot of things," Rogan said. "I would like to know, what is it like when you actually get into office? I would like to know things like, what is it like versus perception? What is it actually like when you get in that building? Like what are you greeted with? When do you know that people are f***ing with you? When do you know that the intelligence agencies are lying to you, like when you decided to fire Comey? What was the thought? How much did you know? Like what's the machine like? What is the deep state really like? Really like?

"We have all these, you know, smoky room perceptions like from the Bill Hicks joke, where they show you the Kennedy assassination from an angle you've never seen before," he added. "You know, what is the machine that runs his country? Because it's very clear that it's not as simple as elected representatives that are doing the will of the people."