Culture

Joe Rogan Shares Bud Light Conspiracy Theory—'It's a Brilliant Cover'

By
Culture Joe Rogan Conspiracy theories Podcast The Joe Rogan Experience

Joe Rogan has suggested that "social problems" such as the Bud Light backlash are created to "distract" people from what's really going on in society.

The comedian shared the widely believed conspiracy theory on Tuesday's episode of his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, during a discussion with guest Tom Segura.

Rogan, who has himself been the subject of boycott calls in recent weeks, suggested that the furor over the beer brand and other issues including Roe v. Wade, Pride and vaccines were a distraction ploy.

Joe Rogan performing in 2017
Joe Rogan performs at the Ice House Comedy Club in Pasadena, California, on November 1, 2017. He and fellow comedian Tom Segura talked for nearly three hours on Tuesday's episode of his podcast. Michael Schwartz/WireImage

In Episode #2005, released on Spotify two days ago, Rogan and fellow comedian Segura spoke for almost three hours.

Segura said the Bud Light backlash—sparked by the brand's collaboration with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney—and other boycott campaigns had left him feeling "social fatigue."

Rogan replied: "If you're a conspiracy theorist, this is the real conspiracy. The conspiracy is, have as many social problems as possible to distract people, to get people to concentrate on.

"Whether it's a pandemic, whether it's masks, vaccines, Pride, trans movement, drag shows. Sponsor drag shows for kids, if you want people to get mad and want people to get distracted. Get people to think that it's a good idea to do that and watch the outrage."

Segura agreed as Rogan went on to discuss the environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

Reverting to conspiracy theories, the host continued: "There's so many of these social distractions that are in our face all day long about everything. And I feel like sometimes about Supreme Court rulings. 'We're gonna take away Roe v. Wade' and everyone's 'What the f***. What? What?'"

He added: "Then that one becomes a thing that people identify as the most important problem that they have to solve. And while all this is going on, money's getting moved around, decisions are getting made and it's a brilliant cover for wild s***."

"Yeah," Segura agreed. "Because all you have to do ever really is follow the money on anything. And you see what's actually happening. And everything else is a distraction to that."

In the early hours of Thursday, Rogan was posting on Twitter about UFOs, sharing links to a YouTube video titled "Navy Pilot Shares Video Footage of His UFO Encounter" and to a Reddit thread on aliens.

He wrote alongside the links, "When I'm going down a 2:30am UFO rabbit hole I know I should go to bed," and then, "I think there are rabbits in these holes."

Some of the replies from Rogan's followers suggested these links were also conspiracy theories.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC