Joe Rogan Shares Bud Light Conspiracy Theory—'It's a Brilliant Cover'

Joe Rogan has suggested that "social problems" such as the Bud Light backlash are created to "distract" people from what's really going on in society.

The comedian shared the widely believed conspiracy theory on Tuesday's episode of his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, during a discussion with guest Tom Segura.

Rogan, who has himself been the subject of boycott calls in recent weeks, suggested that the furor over the beer brand and other issues including Roe v. Wade, Pride and vaccines were a distraction ploy.

Joe Rogan performs at the Ice House Comedy Club in Pasadena, California, on November 1, 2017. He and fellow comedian Tom Segura talked for nearly three hours on Tuesday's episode of his podcast. Michael Schwartz/WireImage

In Episode #2005, released on Spotify two days ago, Rogan and fellow comedian Segura spoke for almost three hours.

Segura said the Bud Light backlash—sparked by the brand's collaboration with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney—and other boycott campaigns had left him feeling "social fatigue."

Rogan replied: "If you're a conspiracy theorist, this is the real conspiracy. The conspiracy is, have as many social problems as possible to distract people, to get people to concentrate on.

"Whether it's a pandemic, whether it's masks, vaccines, Pride, trans movement, drag shows. Sponsor drag shows for kids, if you want people to get mad and want people to get distracted. Get people to think that it's a good idea to do that and watch the outrage."

Segura agreed as Rogan went on to discuss the environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

Reverting to conspiracy theories, the host continued: "There's so many of these social distractions that are in our face all day long about everything. And I feel like sometimes about Supreme Court rulings. 'We're gonna take away Roe v. Wade' and everyone's 'What the f***. What? What?'"

He added: "Then that one becomes a thing that people identify as the most important problem that they have to solve. And while all this is going on, money's getting moved around, decisions are getting made and it's a brilliant cover for wild s***."

"Yeah," Segura agreed. "Because all you have to do ever really is follow the money on anything. And you see what's actually happening. And everything else is a distraction to that."

I think there are rabbits in these holes https://t.co/P1FTXAPcoT — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) July 6, 2023

In the early hours of Thursday, Rogan was posting on Twitter about UFOs, sharing links to a YouTube video titled "Navy Pilot Shares Video Footage of His UFO Encounter" and to a Reddit thread on aliens.

He wrote alongside the links, "When I'm going down a 2:30am UFO rabbit hole I know I should go to bed," and then, "I think there are rabbits in these holes."

Some of the replies from Rogan's followers suggested these links were also conspiracy theories.