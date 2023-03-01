John Fetterman's Hospitalization Leaves Democrats Unprepared

Senator John Fetterman's hospitalization appears to have left Democrats unprepared for choosing a potential successor if he chooses to resign from office.

Pennsylvania's Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro would be tasked with selecting someone to fill Fetterman's seat in the event of his resignation but Shapiro told NBC News on Monday that there's "no contingency plan."

Fetterman checked himself into hospital on February 16 to receive treatment for clinical depression but questions about his health have been rife since he suffered a stroke in May before the Pennsylvania Democratic Senate primary.

He went on to defeat Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz in the November midterm elections in what was seen as a major win for the Democratic Party as Fetterman replaced retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey.

If Fetterman chose to resign from office because of ill health, Shapiro would be empowered to choose his successor but a special election would then have to be held in 2024 to fill the seat.

That would mean that both Pennsylvania's senators would face elections in 2024 as Democratic Senator Bob Casey is expected to seek another term. He has been in the Senate since 2007 and returned to work on Monday following successful surgery to treat prostate cancer.

Pennsylvania is a crucial state for Democrats in the 2024 presidential election and President Joe Biden won the state in 2020. In 2016, Pennsylvania was key to former President Donald Trump's White House victory.

Two Senate races in the state would potentially increase difficulties for Democrats as they will be battling to retain the White House and the Senate, while trying to retake control of the House of Representatives from Republicans.

"There is no contingency plan and it is 100 percent Senator Fetterman's decision as to what he will do in the future," Shapiro told NBC News.

The governor also said that he feels no pressure from Democrats to push Fetterman to resign from the Senate or to push him to remain in office for the benefit of Democrats.

"I'm proud of Senator Fetterman for getting the help that he needs and I'm there for Gisele and their family. And I know the people of Pennsylvania I've talked to are encouraging him along to get the help that he needs," Shapiro said.

He was referring to Fetterman's wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, who has been criticized by some on social media for her decision to take her children to Canada while her husband is hospitalized.

There is no indication that Fetterman intends to tender his resignation, however, and his communications director Joe Calvello said in a statement on Monday that the senator "is doing well, working with the wonderful doctors, and remains on a path to recovery."

"He is visiting with staff and family daily, and his staff are keeping him updated on Senate business and news," Calvello added.

Newsweek has reached out to John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro's offices for further comment.