John Rich Appears to Mock Bud Light in Music Video for New Single

Country singer John Rich has released a new song and music video that hits out at woke culture, with the star appearing to take a jab at a well-known drinks brand.

Rich's new single I'm Offended! dropped this weekend on YouTube and will be part of the singer's new record The Country Truth.

The music video, three minutes and 16 seconds long, is set in a bar with Rich performing as scenes unfold around him. Early in the video, a customer wearing a "Beta Male" T-shirt removes his mask and drinks from a pink can labeled "Sissy Beer."

A woman at the bar in an army camouflage print top then snatches it from his hand and replaces it with a Preamble drink. Preamble is made by the Armed Forces Brewing Company.

Country singer John Rich at his bar Redneck Riviera in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2021. He has released a new song and music video that hits out at woke culture. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The drinker then flips his cap around and orders two more as song lyrics performed by Rich play: "I know you're mad, you think I'm bad cause I'm breathing free at last and you're still stuck behind the mask."

The pink and white can bears some resemblance to Bud Light, a blue and white can that has used red in previous designs.

Rich was among a list of conservatives who vocally boycotted Bud Light and parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev in April this year after the brand collaborated with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

At the time, multiple boycotting posts circled the internet. Rich reposted the company's July 4 campaign and tweeted: "Would ya buy it if it's 94% off?"

Other lyrics in the song include "Looking for a reason to have a fragile feeling," and scenes of pillow fighting and arm wrestling take place.

Newsweek contacted John Rich through his website for comment.

I'm Offended is proving to be popular with many of his fans, racking up 162,000 views on YouTube, and a teaser on Instagram has over 15,700 views.

Rich is part of the music duo Big & Rich and he shared the clip with the caption: "My new record #TheCountryTruth will be released this Friday [August 25], but you can pre-order it right now! Excited for you all to hear the new music:) Next release is called #ImOffended and it's sure to bring a smile to your face!"

One social media user said: "I love it!! You're the best for being such a patriot to America."

"I love you, John Rich! The best, most fabulous patriot artist of all," another said.

A third added: "Couldn't be more accurate!!! Too many cry babies!"

Rich is not afraid to voice his opinions; earlier this year, he spoke out on vaccinations. He asked if his followers were "awake yet" and shared his thoughts on health complications allegedly caused by vaccinations.