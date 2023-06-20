John Rich Called Out for Replying to Satire Site Over Garth Brooks' Bar

John Rich has been called out on Twitter, after responding to a post from a parody news website regarding fellow country star Garth Brooks' bar plans.

Brooks recently hit headlines after publicly declaring his refusal to ban the sale of Bud Light in his soon-to-open bar. Bud Light drew relentless criticism in April for a small branded partnership it had with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. In a video posted to Instagram on April 1, Mulvaney said that the beer brand had sent her a can with her face on it to commemorate 365 days of her living as a woman.

Mulvaney's partnership with Bud Light drew condemnation from several conservative figures, including Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw. Musicians Kid Rock, Travis Tritt and Rich counted themselves among those who publicly declared their aversion to Bud Light over its collaboration with Mulvaney.

However, Brooks bucked the trend with the recent announcement that he will not be banning the beer from his bar, Friends In Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk, when it opens this summer in Nashville's popular South Broadway District.

John Rich of Big & Rich is pictured on January 11, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. The country music star has been called out for commenting on an article from a parody website. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

"I know this sounds corny, I want it to be the Chick-fil-A of honky-tonks," Brooks told Billboard earlier this month . "I want it to be a place you feel safe in, I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another."

Alluding to the Bud Light backlash, the musician added: "And yes, we're going to serve every brand of beer. We just are. It's not our decision to make. Our thing is this, if you [are let] into this house, love one another. If you're an a**hole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway."

With a faction of MAGA Republicans vowing to throw out Brooks' music over his willingness to stock Bud Light, actor and noted conservative Antonio Sabàto Jr. tweeted a link to an article bearing the headline: "Garth Brooks Cancels His Bar's Grand Opening After Investors Bail Out."

Garth Brooks Cancels His Bar's Grand Opening After Investors Bail Out: "The Brand is an Embarrasment Now" https://t.co/YoJFF0UWsZ — Antonio Sabato Jr (@AntonioSabatoJr) June 17, 2023

Reacting to the post, Rich, who has previously weighed in on the Bud Light furor, commented: "You sure about that?"

The musician's comment prompted a number of other Twitter users to point out that the source of the headline in question was the satirical Dunning-Kruger-Times website.

"It's satire, look it up," said one Twitter user, while another wrote: "It's called the Dunning-Kruger Times. What do you think!?!"

You sure about that? — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) June 17, 2023

The "about us" page on the Dunning-Kruger-Times website states that the outlet is satirical. There is currently no information verifying that Brooks' bar will not open.

"Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real," the page states. "If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site's pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical."

The Dunning-Kruger effect appears to have inspired the name of the website. This is a "cognitive bias," where people "with limited knowledge or competence in a given intellectual or social domain greatly overestimate their own knowledge or competence in that domain relative to objective criteria or to the performance of their peers or of people in general," the Encyclopedia Britannica states.

In internet parlance, the term is often used to refer to the overconfidence of individuals despite their low IQ levels.

Garth Brooks is pictured in Frisco, Texas, on May 11, 2023. The star recently announced that he would not be banning the sale of Bud Light from his soon-to-be-opened bar in Nashville, Tennessee. SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, country star Rich—who has stated that he won't be stocking the beer at his own Tennessee bar—recently offered a measured response to Brooks' comments.

Speaking with Fox News from his Redneck Riviera bar, the Big & Rich musician said: "Garth Brooks has always been the guy that said, 'everybody come to my show.' It's something that we love about Garth. You know, he makes his music for everybody. And that really is what music is about. You're making your music for everybody. Beer's for everybody, too."

"If Garth is serving Bud Light in his bar, that's fine. Garth can do that," he continued. "Garth might find out not many people are going to order it. And at the end of the day, you have to put things in your establishment that people are going to purchase if you're going to run a successful business. So, he might find that out."

Rich went on to speculate that Brooks' gesture could be inspired by a desire to bridge the deepening division in the country.

"I think he probably sees the pain and division that's going on in the country and wants to try to help that," Rich said. "If I know Garth at all, and I know him a little, that's probably the impetus behind a statement like that. So, good for him. I wish him the best."

Rich expressed similar sentiments to Brooks' bar plans last weekend, when he wished the star well with his business venture.

"Everyone has the right to market their business however they see fit, and Garth is regarded as one of the greatest marketers of all time in country music," he wrote. "I'm sure his new place is beautiful, and I wish him well!"

In a pre-edited version of the same tweet, Rich also wrote that the "customer is King at the end of the day and trust me, they WILL let you know right out of the gate. If they wanna chug some Bud Light at Garth's bar? Then they will! If they don't? They won't! It ain't complicated."

Rich shared his reasons for ditching Bud Light from his bar's menu during an appearance on the now-defunct Fox News show Tucker Carlson Tonight back in April.

"The customers decide. Customers are king," Rich said at the time. "I own a bar in downtown Nashville. Our number one selling beer up until a few days ago was what? Bud Light.

"We got cases and cases and cases of it sitting back there. But in the past several days you're hard-pressed to find anyone ordering one. So as a business owner, I go, hey if you aren't ordering it, we got to put something else in here. At the end of the day, that's capitalism. That's how it works."