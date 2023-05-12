Travis Tritt Supports Fan Who Says They 'Refuse to Drink Bud Light'

Country music star Travis Tritt has shown support for a fan who wrote they "refuse to drink Bud Light." This comes amid ongoing backlash over the company's collaboration with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

In early April, Mulvaney shared a video on Instagram in which she explained that Bud Light had sent her a can with her face on it to commemorate 365 days of her living as a woman. Mulvaney's Days of Girlhood video series, which charts her first year of transitioning, has been a viral success, and she has enjoyed a wave of support.

The partnership between Bud Light and Mulvaney has drawn condemnation from some social-media users, who issued calls for a boycott. Musician Kid Rock shared footage of himself opening fire on a stack of Bud Light cans. That was copied by model Bri Teresi as she took aim at a range of brands.

Travis Tritt is pictured on June 28, 2015 in Manhattan, Kansas. The country music star has supported a fan who said they were refusing to drink Bud Light, amid ongoing backlash over the company's recent collaboration with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Caitlyn Jenner, who transitioned to female in 2015, recommended an alternative beer brand. She was commenting on a Twitter post from British influencer Oli London, who previously identified as transracial, gender neutral and transgender.

Tritt initially reacted by announcing that he would no longer request any products by Bud Light's parent company, Anheuser-Busch, on his tour hospitality rider. He has since shown that his stance against the company remains.

On April 9, a fan shared a photo in which they held up a can of Pabst Blue Ribbon beer, alongside the caption: "@Travistritt I'm a member of a country club, it's always a great day to be alive, I refuse to drink Bud Light and I donate to [charitable organization] @Tunnel2Towers."

Tritt responded to the post by liking it—as he did on a number of posts about how the backlash had negatively impacted Bud Light sales.

In April, Tritt tweeted that he would be "deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider" in reaction to Bud Light's collaboration with Mulvaney. "I know many other artists who are doing the same," Tritt added.

Anheuser-Busch isn't the only brand Tritt has taken aim at. He recently spoke out against Jack Daniels after the whiskey brand partnered with drag queens from Ru Paul's Drag Race for a campaign two years ago. He tweeted that people "should take note" of the brand and shared photos of the old campaign.

Amid criticism and plummeting sales, executives at Bud Light recently took a leave of absence. These included vice president of marketing Alissa Heinerscheid and her boss Daniel Blake, who oversees marketing for Anheuser-Busch's mainstream brands.

Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth said in an April 14 press release that the company had no intention of creating division.

"We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people," read the statement. "We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer."

The statement added: "I care deeply about this country, this company, our brands, and our partners. I spend much of my time traveling across America, listening to and learning from our customers, distributors, and others.

"Moving forward, I will continue to work tirelessly to bring great beers to consumers across our nation."

A bomb squad was recently dispatched to an Anheuser-Busch facility in Los Angeles following a threatening email.

An employee with the company told Patch Media that other threats were made to facilities across the U.S. after Mulvaney's Bud Light post.

Newsweek has contacted representatives of Anheuser-Busch via email for comment.