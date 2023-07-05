John Rich Weighs In On '94% Off' Bud Light

Country music singer John Rich is fishing for Bud Light reactions online after highlighting the brand's latest marketing ploy.

While Rich, best known for his time as part of the country music duo Big & Rich, has been relatively silent on the topic of Bud Light boycotts, he's recently made headlines for his stance on vaccines. He defended country music legend Garth Brooks after he was criticized for continuing to sell Bud Light at his gigs.

A large number of conservatives vocally boycotted Bud Light and its parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev in early April when the brand briefly collaborated with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Over three months later, the backlash and boycotts are continuing, with the company's market cap facing a consistent decline.

John Rich of the band Big and Rich performs in January 2016. He brought up the recent Bud Light backlash on his Twitter account. Getty Images/Frederick Breedon IV

Dozens of examples of the Bud Light boycotts in action have gone viral online, with many displays of coupons and deals being mocked. Rich shared the latest commercial to go viral with his nearly 1 million followers.

"This made me laugh. Bud Light is offering a $15 rebate (94% off) on their 18 pack for 4th of July," Twitter user @Liv_e_t wrote in June, along with the popular hashtag #GoWokeGoBroke.

Over a week later on July 1, Rich canvased his followers. "Would ya buy it if it's 94% off?" Rich asked.

"They couldn't pay me to drink their beer," "NOPE! Never," and "I would not pay to drink it if it was free," were some of the scathing answers Rich's questions received.

Other comments expressed their intent to boycott all Anheuser-Busch InBev products, while others voiced which beer they're switching to.

Would ya buy it if it’s 94% off? https://t.co/UnJB3laU1M — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) July 1, 2023

While consumer power has been seen in full force, for Bud Light and other brands who've reached out to LGBTQ+, and specifically trans communities, Rich has largely been quiet on the subject since early April when the backlash began.

Rich explained on April 12 that he was going to let the customers of his Redneck Riviera bar in Nashville decide whether or not Bud Light will be banned.

"Instead of tossing #Budlight out of my bar @rnrbarnash when the story broke, I gave it a week to let my customers decide," Rich wrote. "Well, they spoke. Bud Light went from our #1 selling beer to flatlining in sales. My current inventory of Bud will be skunk before it's depleted. Case closed."

His stance echoed Kid Rock and his Big Ass Honky Tonk in Nashville, where according to patrons, it's been unclear whether the bar is continuing to sell Bud Light, despite the singer's violent outburst against the brand in a viral video. A source recently told Newsweek that they initially stopped selling it after the backlash began, but it's been sold there ever since.