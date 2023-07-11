Jonah Hill's 'List of Expectations' to Ex-Girlfriend Sarah Brady Revealed

Sarah Brady, the ex-girlfriend of actor Jonah Hill, is continuing to put him on blast, revealing a "list of expectations" he allegedly had for her during their relationship.

Brady made Hill into a trending topic on Saturday when she shared alleged screenshots of text conversations they had, in which he seemingly displays controlling and coercive behavior. It's caused a huge reaction and sparked debate online as people discussed the merits of what was deemed his "boundaries" for being in a relationship.

In the days following the revelation, Brady has continued discussing the topic on her Instagram Stories, sharing reactions from news articles, social media, as well as further text exchanges with her loved ones.

Hill, best known for starring in comedies like Superbad and 21 Jump Street before moving on to Oscar-nominated roles in Moneyball and The Wolf of Wall Street, has yet to respond publicly to the allegations made against him by Brady. Newsweek has reached out to his representatives via email and is currently awaiting a response.

Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady attend the world premier of Netflix's "Don't Look Up" at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on December 5, 2021. According to Brady's texts, which she shared on Instagram, the couple broke up a couple of months after this photo was taken. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

One of the latest eye-catching exchanges Brady shared was her own account of a "list of expectations" that she and Hill allegedly made for each other whilst in couple's therapy.

"We legit were in couples therapy negotiating a list of things I was basically saying I needed to be able to have the freedom to do in order for me to stay in the relationship," she told an unnamed contact.

She continued in a different page: "And I asked him to make a list of his needs too, but I think his list ended up being like five rules for me, not anything that he needed the freedom to do in his life himself, like his list of needs, was not a list of needs, it was a list of expectations/rules for me."

Brady went on to explain that their break up was caused by the fact that they couldn't agree on those rules. She explained that they stayed friends for six months and "kept chalking up our break up to being in different places in life," but she says that wasn't the main reason it wasn't working.

"So he kept me on a close emotional confidant after the break up was, Sexting me on July 13, 2022, visited me at my apartment in my hometown early August 2022 and then waited till a week after I moved to Hawaii for law school to send me a text being like btw I'm in a new relationship," Brady seemingly wrote in the text exchange she shared on Instagram Stories late on Monday night.

She went on to share the exchange allegedly between Hill (whom she calls Jojo) and herself in which he tells her he's dating someone new. The text is dated at August 30, 2022.

As the argument continues, Hill does allegedly tell Brady that "screenshotting intimate texts between us is a huge triggering violation for me and breach of trust as a friend." In that moment, he's referring to a screenshot she took of an Instagram conversation they seem to have had, not any of the recent screenshots she's shared on Instagram.

Brady shared dozens of posts on her Stories on Monday, and implied that there's still so much more that she's leaving out.

"It may seem as if I am sharing a lot, but you all have no idea how much more there is which I am choosing not to share out of consideration for him and his family," Brady said.

Newsweek has also reached out to Brady for comment via social media.