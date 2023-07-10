Sarah Brady Releases New Jonah Hill Posts—'I Waited Until She Had Her Baby'

Jonah Hill's ex-girlfriend, Sarah Brady, has shared more Instagram Story posts regarding the alleged "emotionally abusive" relationship she had with the actor.

Between Friday and Saturday, surf instructor Brady shared multiple screenshots of alleged text message exchanges she had with the 21 Jump Street star.

"This is a warning to all girls. If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan. Call me if you need an ear," Brady captioned one post that showing text messages that allegedly showed Hill requesting that she remove surfing photos from her Instagram account that showed her "a** in a thong."

Late Sunday night, Brady addressed questions about the timing of releasing her allegations, stating that she had Olivia Millar, Hill's current partner, and the couple's baby in mind.

"I'm sure the timing can seem bad, like, oh yeah, I waited until he had a kid," said Brady on Instagram. "But I waited until she had her baby, so I knew they were like physically not impacted by me sharing this s***, and she could be informed and make an informed decision of how she wants to care for herself and her baby, which she birthed and she created. Yes, it's his child, but that is that woman's infant. That's how I see it."

In the previous posts over the weekend, Brady said that after she deleted "all the posts," Hill allegedly told her that it was a "good start" but she didn't "seem to get" his point. "But it's not my place to teach you. I've made my boundaries clear," Hill allegedly wrote. "You refuse to let go of some of them and you've made that clear and I hope it makes you happy."

In apparent acknowledgement of Hill becoming a first-time father earlier this year, after welcoming a baby with his girlfriend Olivia Millar, Brady said in another post: "I hope my ex has a daughter."

"Maybe she'll turn him into a real feminist, because the fact that he calls himself a feminist now is laughable," added Brady, who went public with her relationship with Hill in August 2021.

Sharing another post regarding You People star Hill, Brady wrote: "If I could have one wish for him it would be that he is surrounded by feminist men who can hold him accountable to grow in the ways he has expressed he wants to."

"I think fame can put people in an echo chamber of viewpoints, which can enable emotionally abusive behavior," Brady continued.

In other posts, text messages alleged to show Hill telling Brady that if she wanted to surf "with men," "post pictures of yourself in a bathing suit" and "post sexual pictures," among other examples, that he was "not the right partner" for her.

Brady, whose relationship with Hill ended in 2022, said that she had been through "a year of healing and growth with the help of loved ones and doctors to get back to living my life without guilt, shame and self-judgment for things as small as surfing in a swimsuit rather than a more conservative wetsuit. And I'm sure there's still much more healing from this abuse ahead of me."

The surfer and model added in another post that she was sharing the screenshots "publicly now because keeping it to myself was causing more damage to my mental health than sharing it could ever do."

In one of her final posts over the weekend, Brady wrote that being an "emotionally abusive partner doesn't mean they're a terrible person." She said that such behavior often stems from someone's own trauma. "At the same time, it doesn't mean it's OK," she added.

Brady spoke more about her relationship with Hill in another voice note Instagram Story post on Sunday. "I mean at this point, there's no going back, and I'm not trying to like slander someone's reputation," she said. "I'm literally sharing their own words.

"And not gonna lie, part of me waited until after [Millar] had given birth. Like, not right after but a little bit after, so that his current fiancée and the mother of his child, Olivia, would... I just hoped she would receive some of these screenshots somehow through friends. Like, friends of mine that I met through him, that I know are good people and I know would make an effort to protect her."

"I didn't want her to have to see all of this while she was pregnancy, because I didn't know what kind of stress that would cause on her and her baby like physically and everything," Brady continued in a follow-up post.

Also on Sunday, Brady showed what she had tagged as a text message exchange between herself and her mother.

"His name would always be tied to mine for the rest of my life no matter what," she wrote of Hill. "I'd rather it be tied to mine with the truth than without. Without I would feel like I have to continue [to] answer questions about him politely for the rest of my life and I don't want to do that anymore."

Her mother responded that she was "really glad" for her daughter to have "gotten the truth out. I got on Twitter to read and I guess I'm not shocked how many people can relative/have experienced similar."

