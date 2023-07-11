Jonah Hill Saw Sarah Brady the Same Month He Started Dating Olivia Millar

Jonah Hill's ex has claimed he was "sexting" her while dating his current partner Olivia Millar.

Surfer Sarah Brady began sharing screenshots between her and Hill, whom she dated in 2021, over the weekend, accusing him of being "emotionally abusive." In a series of screenshots of messages, Hill was shown sending Brady a series of demands framed as "boundaries," including removing photos from her Instagram showing her "a** in a thong."

"This is a warning to all girls. If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan. Call me if you need an ear," Brady captioned one post.

Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady attend the "Don't Look Up" World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 05, 2021 in New York City. Brady has accused Hill of trying to see her while dating his current partner. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images North America

Other demands Hill allegedly made to Brady included preventing her interacting with other men.

Since she first shared the screenshots— which have yet to be verified by the 21 Jump Street star— Brady has now claimed Hill tried to see her while he was already with Millar, who gave birth to their first child together in June this year.

In the latest series of texts between the pair, Hill reached out to try see Brady in person but she was busy at law school and tried to make plans for the following day.

Then Hill dropped the bombshell he was seeing someone new.

"I know I don't need to but in the spirit of pure respect for our friendship and appreciation for each other I did want to be transparent that I did start dating someone recently," Hill wrote to her and added, "sorry if that is painful it just happened," and wanted to let her know because "I care about you."

While Brady thanked him for his honesty, she then accused the actor of moving on very quickly, saying "impressive turnaround" and asked if his new partner had known he was recently "flirting" and "sexting" with her.

Hill said they hadn't dated for six months so the turnaround wasn't so quick and denied flirting with Brady while he was seeing Millar.

But Brady then shared some messages from July 2022 where they allegedly flirted and the heated exchange about seeing each other happened on August 31, 2022, according to the screenshots.

As the exchange continued, the Moneyball actor claimed he only wanted to catch up with Brady in August "to say goodbye to you as a super kind gesture that you seemed to have appreciated."

Newsweek contacted Hill's representatives by email to verify the texts and timeline of his relationship with Brady.

Since first releasing the screenshots, Brady claimed she waited for Millar to give birth to her child before making the messages public.

"I'm sure the timing can seem bad, like, oh yeah, I waited until he had a kid," said Brady on Instagram Monday. "But I waited until she had her baby, so I knew they were like physically not impacted by me sharing this s***, and she could be informed and make an informed decision of how she wants to care for herself and her baby, which she birthed and she created. Yes, it's his child, but that is that woman's infant. That's how I see it."

"Maybe she'll turn him into a real feminist, because the fact that he calls himself a feminist now is laughable," added Brady, who made her red carpet debut with Hill in August 2021.

In another post, Brady wrote: "If I could have one wish for him it would be that he is surrounded by feminist men who can hold him accountable to grow in the ways he has expressed he wants to."

"I think fame can put people in an echo chamber of viewpoints, which can enable emotionally abusive behavior."