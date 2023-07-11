Jonah Hill, Sarah Brady Text Messages—Full Transcript

Jonah Hill's ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady has continued to share Instagram Story posts showing alleged text messages she received from the actor during a relationship that she has since described as "emotionally abusive."

Starting from July 7, surf instructor and model Brady shared multiple screenshots of alleged text-message exchanges she had with the 39-year-old Superbad star. The pair went public with their relationship in August 2021 and split in 2022.

"This is a warning to all girls. If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan. Call me if you need an ear," Brady captioned one post. She shared text messages that allegedly showed Hill requesting that she remove surfing photos from her Instagram account that showed her "a** in a thong."

Hill has yet to publicly address the allegations. Newsweek has contacted a representative of Hill via email for comment.

Jonah Hill and then-girlfriend Sarah Brady on December 5, 2021 in New York City. Brady, who split from Hill in 2022, has shared a slew of screenshots of alleged text-message exchanges between herself and the actor. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Brady said that she timed the release of her allegations, with Olivia Millar, Hill's current partner, and the couple's weeks-old baby in mind.

"I'm sure the timing can seem bad, like, oh yeah, I waited until he had a kid," said Brady on Instagram. "But I waited until she had her baby, so I knew they were like physically not impacted by me sharing this s***, and she could be informed and make an informed decision of how she wants to care for herself and her baby, which she birthed and she created. Yes, it's his child, but that is that woman's infant. That's how I see it."

In Instagram posts shared between Monday night and the early hours of Tuesday morning, Brady has shared screenshots of more alleged text-message exchanges between herself and Hill.

Brady said she and Hill continued to communicate as friends for months after their split. She added that their final message exchange took place on August 31, 2022, after Hill told her that he had embarked on a new romantic relationship.

"It may seem as if I am sharing a lot, but you all have no idea how much more there is which I am choosing not to share out of consideration for him and his family," Brady wrote on Instagram on Monday.

Newsweek has viewed and transcribed all of the former couple's alleged text-message exchanges shared, starting from October 2021 until August 2022. Several screenshots posted were undated, so have been placed in the order they were posted and/or reflecting the flow of the conversation.

October 12, 2021

Sarah: I'm sorry I said that. I had a couple beers and I'm just upset feeling like we can't do surf social things without an uncomfortable situation arising that usually feels like my fault somehow. I feel you pull away, and then the feeling of being defective creeps in. I think I'm not socially intelligent enough to meet your needs as a partner and then I get frustrated and angry at myself and just want you to rip the Band Aid off if I'm not good enough for you. In moments of conflict my brain thinks you want to dump me because I'm not good enough for you and you're the GOAT [greatest of all time] and you can do better and you will immediately once you end things with me.

Jonah: You're right we can't do surf social things or develop trust until you consider me and make decisions that give regard to our relationship. I have been vulnerable as possible and I am telling you I am needing you to step up to the plate. Which you can. I am sure of it. But these losers don't get your time if you want me. Straight up. It's consideration. I respect your love of surfing but I respect myself as well. And your love of surfing and being in those situations and lack of awareness are not mutually exclusive. This isn't me. I have my own issues that I own. If you want marriage and family you can't use the 25 card. Step up and cut s***. These people don't get your time or your kindness at the sacrifice of mine.

Brady added in a postscript caption that "by 'these people' he meant any friend of mine that he hadn't personally approved of."

'Done With Explaining Myself'

Jonah: Respect however you want to live your life you only get one. Sort of done with explaining myself.

Sarah: 3 removed, not the video yet, it is my best surfing video. Would you feel better if the cover frame was different? Any more specific ones that bother you?

Jonah: Yes one that isn't your a** in a thong.

Sarah: Not a thong but k [OK].

Jonah: And as far as other pictures [of] you in a bathing suit surfing or not.

Jonah (In response to "Not a thong but k..."): I'm done. There's tons I'm just going back the past month. You want to argue and I don't.

Sarah: You're done? What does that mean?

Jonah: I'm just over explaining myself.

'You Don't Seem to Get It'

Sarah: All the posts I removed from my page.

Jonah: Good start. You don't seem to get it. But it's not my place to teach you. I've made my boundaries clear. You refuse to let go of some of them and you've made that clear. And I hope it makes you happy.

===

Jonah: Literally just say hello and leave the convo [conversation]. I love how your therapist thinks I suck. I literally am the best boyfriend. On earth.

December 2, 2021

Jonah: Plain and simple: If you need: surfing with men, boundaryless inappropriate friendships with men, to model, to post pictures of yourself in a bathing suit, to post sexual pictures, friendships with women who are in unstable places and from your wild recent past beyond getting a lunch or coffee or something respectful. I am not the right partner for you. If these things bring you to a place of happiness I support it and there will be no hard feelings. These are my boundaries for romantic partnership. My boundaries with you based on the ways these actions have hurt our trust.

'Keep Taking Me For Granted'

Jonah: Oh and modeling which is the last profession I would be with as a partner.

Sarah: "Thot pics"

Jonah: But LOL [laugh out loud] must be hard feeling so trapped.

Sarah: Well maybe you should've asked me more about what I do for work before you decided to date me then. A little late now.

Jonah: Keep taking me for granted. Go model! It's a fulfilling lie you'll love it. Real depth and substance and sustainability for relationships. But actually I'm [done] with this convo.

'Hurtful and Triggering'

Jonah: It's just constant and doesn't reflect where we're at or where you say you wanna be. I respect your skill and your surfing. I respect how you want to present yourself. I respect that you're hot and beautiful. And I respect however you want to live. But I also respect myself. And what I'm interested in in my own life. And what I let into my heart and inner circle. So celebrate yourself and your life however you please. And shine bright. But I don't want to have to deal.

Jonah: (Responding to "I agree with everything you said except I am not comfortable with you posting bathing suit pictures..."): Nor may I ever want that from my partner. And I reserve that right and I'm open about it. Let me know. Will respect you either way but these are my boundaries of this romantic relationship. Thanks. I'd love to know before the premiere so I'm not put in the position of publicly flaunting our love if my boundaries are going to be continued to be disrespected. That would be hurtful and triggering for me.

Sarah: Understood.

August 30, 2022

Jonah: I'm around in a few hours you on sarjah?

Sarah: Hey jojo :) today is a busy one but I might skip the panel.

Jonah: Well I'm free at 2 my time for an hour if you want to catch up other than that pretty slammed.

Sarah: I want to but can't leave my contracts class 45 min early... I can call at 11:40 my time (2:40 your time) or if I get let out early I'll call then.

'I Did Start Dating Someone Recently'

Sarah: What's tomorrow like for you? You free anytime between 2:40-6 your time?

Jonah: I don't want you to bail on school that's important. I know I don't need to but in the spirit of pure respect to our friendship and appreciation for each other I did want to be transparent that I did start dating someone recently. I'm sorry if that is painful it just happened I didn't want to not be transparent with you ever as I care about you.

Sarah: Thanks for letting me know. Probably best if we don't talk for a while and you figure out where that's headed.

Jonah: I appreciate and understand that.

Sarah: Impressive turnaround time btw [by the way].

Sarah (Shares screenshot of magazine article that identifies the woman he's kissing as "Sarah Brady"): Can you just let your publicist know that ain't me? Trying to start a career over here.

August 31, 2022

Sarah: Not that it's really my business but out of my own personal chicks before d**** code is that's headed anywhere other hookup or fling I'd appreciate if you make that woman aware of how recently you've been flirting with me, sexting me, and leaning on me for partner level emotional support.

Jonah: I'm sorry WHAT.

===

Jonah: I have been there for YOU as a friend which I have made very clear. And not only is it not your business, as I only mentioned it to you out of respect and friendship, but I have not been flirting with you or sexting you in any way where it would be inappropriate at this time to start dating someone. And if anything I have felt for your change and tried to be a good and supportive friend. As you transitioned to a scary new environment. And to be crystal clear I have not flirted or sexted with you in any way shape or form in months. And went to say goodbye to you as a super kind gesture that you seemed to have appreciated because it was kind.

'You're Better Than That'

Jonah: I'm sorry if it's upsetting that I would move on at all six months later but I have handled you and I with utmost love and respect. Thanks. Don't ruin all the kindness. You're better than that.

Sarah (Responding to "As you transitioned to a scary new environment.."): Never really seen it as scary.

Sarah Brady and Jonah Hill hold hands on December 5, 2021 in New York City. Brady has said that Hill urged her to delete social-media posts that showed her in skimpy swimwear. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Sarah (Responding to "And to be crystal clear I have not flirted or sexted with you in any way shape or form in months..."): [Posts screenshot of a message from Jonah dated 7/13//22 that read: "No just holding [redacted.]"]

Sarah: Whatever helps you get through the day. Gotta focus on mine now. Adiós wé.

Jonah: New side of you Sarah. I care about you and will always be your friend. As I have been. Yes we sexted two months ago.

'Huge Triggering Violation'

Jonah (Responding to "As you transitioned to a scary new environment..."): Right and I'm proud and stoked for you. As I have been. This isn't my way of communicating. Much respect Sarah [red heart emoji]. I know you'll crush it at school good luck. Never expected this from you after all the care and love I've put into being there for you post breakup. Take care Sarah x. And after what I shared with you about my privacy and anxiety I'm just in shock actually at how you're behaving even as a friend.

===

Jonah: Screenshotting intimate texts between us is a huge triggering violation for me and breach of trust as a friend as I have explained to you about breaches of trust I have had between trusted friends recently that have caused me trauma. I am incredibly hurt and feel a lack of safety where I have always trusted you. I'm sorry if a former partner moving on is painful and I empathize with that. But I have done nothing wrong and if I wasn't a public person I wouldn't face this kind of violation and having shared that with you and then watching you be like this today shatters my ability to trust anybody even further. I have always shown you kindness and support.

'Broken My Trust'

Jonah: I have nothing to hide in my life but I still am entitled to safety and privacy just like you or anyone else. I thought I'd understand and honor that. This has really shattered my sense of faith in that you were a human I could trust. I thought we would always be friends Sarah. I've done nothing wrong and I'm sorry if you're bummed but this line of texting today has really deeply let me down and broken my trust as a friend.

Sarah: I'm just showing your own text to me. Can you put yourself in my shoes for a sec. How I might feel gaslit by your behavior and communication.

Jonah: I am happy to speak on the phone. But no. I have been supportive of you. And a friend.

Sarah: You have.

Jonah: And eventually one of us would move on. And I knew that. And it's been six months. And I feel that is appropriate.

Sarah: It's complicated sure phone call could help but not now I have a busy day ahead of me. Work to do.

Jonah: So to say to feel gaslit when I was being nice is absurd. You are hurt that I kissed someone and am beginning to date. Fair. You have not been gaslit. You have been treated in fact incredibly both emotionally and financially. So there literally is no winning for me.

'I Moved On'

Jonah: And a trusted ear when you needed one. And eventually I moved on after you moved away. Like a gentleman. And was stalked outside of my home. And am being framed as inappropriate or gas lighting for it and I won't stand for it. And I'm letting you know I don't participate. I have treated you beautifully. I'm sorry you are hurt. I have been hurt by certain things you have done. I'm sorry the media is allowed to stalk me.

===

Jonah: As someone who claims to care about me I would think you would have seen my effort and not go and immediately victimize yourself. It sucks to see that. I wish you didn't have to. [It] sucks they said your name. The media is trash. They have all but ruined my life. But to say I haven't been awesome to you is absurd. I didn't expect this from you Sarah. Call me if you need to talk today after today I can't keep holding on to this absurdity. I have given you six months of love care and compassion post breakup. No good deed goes unpunished. Even you want to abuse my fame to victimize yourself when you've been cared for loved, we haven't had sex I've taken care of you financially and been an incredible friend.

'You Wanted to Put a Ring on My Finger'

Sarah: You have been kind and supportive, and also in need of my support, and that's been confusing to me as to where we stand. This is why I use the word gaslight, I'm not saying it's intentional, I am feeling really f****** shocked and confused right now. Wondering how soon before you met me you were still talking to Gianna [Santos, ex-fiancée]. Five months ago we were in escrow here, you wanted to put a ring on my finger, and put a baby in me asap [as soon as possible], and we've kept in pretty close communication since then.

Read more Sarah Brady releases new Jonah Hill posts—"I waited until she had her baby" Sarah Brady releases new Jonah Hill posts—"I waited until she had her baby"

Sad to hear you feel used by me. I feel used by you too. I feel like an idiot for believing that the future we were planning was real, and for adjusting my life in ways that accommodated your insecurities and jealousy and codependent anxious avoidant attachment style and which left me in a less financially independent and less mentally well position than I would've been if I had never met you. I feel years in other emotional ways I can get into on the phone. You've been leaning on me for support with your own personal stuff that has nothing to do with me as a very recently, stuff that doesn't really make sense to share with an ex you're trying to detach from so you can be ready to meet someone new, and so that you give that ex the respect of a little time and clarity before you move on. I'm not trying to victimize myself. I'm just a person with feelings. I always felt like I had to be the emotional rock in our relationship and now that we're not together I get to be a full human with a full spectrum of emotions again it's liberating. I think you're doing a lot of projecting with these texts right now. Got to go. Need to finish this case brief before class. Can talk at noon Hawaii time.

Cool. I think that's for the best. I don't want to be confided in if you're dating other people. As for the finances I'll get off all that s*** asap including my therapist. After the financial promises you made to me and the work opportunities I turned down for you, it's been a lot of readjustment. I appreciated your patience and never wanted you to feel used. That's why I've kept in communication with you about it. Maybe next time try actually saying how you feel instead of people pleasing when u [don't] actually wanna and leaving other people confused.

'Insulting and Incorrect'

Sarah: How do you think I feel over here thinking there was still hope for us? Saving room in my heart for you, not able to make room for anyone else. Being a solid emotional support to you the past 5 months. Like a f****** idiot. Doing that completely unaware you're in an emotional headspace to even be able to "date" ppl [people]. Stupid me once again blinded by my love for you[,] putting up with things I shouldn't.

Jonah: There are so many insulting and incorrect things said in that paragraph I will just choose to not get into or debate. I don't want to debate: you're someone I care about and did want a family with and was shattered when your behavior showed you weren't able to do that now. I didn't hate you for it. I was shattered because it was all I wanted but I didn't hate you. I tried to remain close as a testament to my care and love for you. I'm sorry you feel these negative things Sarah. But I know you don't. They're too untrue and just said with anger which is fair. I'm glad you feel you get to be your full self and soar[,] that is all I could ever want for you. Please take care of yourself and I'm happy to pay for your therapy through the end of the year, even though you'll somehow punish me with that gesture. But I don't care because it's best for you. Be well Sarah. X.

All I want in life is to be a family person and start a family so that is and will be my immediate goal. I respect that yours is your career and respect it deeply. I hope we both get what we want.

'Emotional Confidant'

Sarah (Responding to "And it's been six months...": 5. Not really about that tho. More about how you've been keeping me on as [an] intimate emotional confidant up until (at least) literally last month. I deserve respect. You can't confide in two b****** at once. Pick one brah [brother]. Stop using your fame as a way to victimize yourself it has nothing to do with that... F****** weird dude.

===

Sarah: You know, the big bummer is I would really truly be happy for you finding someone [new] that's a better fit for you if you had attempted to establish some 'healthy friendship with ex boundaries with me instead of 'ex I'm leading on about potentially getting back together with in the future' lack of boundaries prior to getting into a new relationship. I've given multiple opportunities for that, one example being one week ago, and you've turned them down. Good luck wife-ing anyone up with those s***** communication skills.

Jonah: These texts are rude and untrue. I'm sorry you feel that way. But now I'm going to ask that you please stop texting me.

Sarah: Lol but you can blow me up after I said I have a big day ahead of me. U didn't respect my space. Now u want me to respect urs. Sounds about right.

Finally had a chance to read through them all, sounded like you really wanted a phone call with me... Prob the best way hash it out quickly. I think u think I'm upset about the publicity but it's not about that at all. It's about lack of respect in our private communications, not pics in the press of u and ur new chick. Anywho, if you still want a call as desperately as you did in those texts we can arrange a time.

'We Care About Each Other'

Jonah: I've given this some thought and I really understand that you are hurt and upset by your former partner moving on and dating and having your name a part of that. That must suck. Us being cool is really important to me and in that, I don't want to receive these angry messages. Let's just both chill and remember that we care about each other and had something special and beautiful that we are both thankful for.

Sarah: OMG [oh my god] I love when you tell me how I feel instead of allowing me to express my own feelings... But I am slightly impressed by the rest of the things you've said in this message so OK cool we be chill 4 now.

Sarah (via voice note): OK brah, I'm gonna just say this one more time and let you sit with it before I take a canoe out in Waikiki with the girls. I need to chill. Maybe you should like take to heart a little bit how I've said that it's not about you moving on as much. Sure that hurts a little, alright. But the context here, is how you've leaned on me like a f****** partner emotional support system and I've given you so many f****** opportunities to create healthier friendship-ex boundaries, which I've had before and I've watched my parents do. It's not abnormal to me, but it needs communication. You were literally sexting me seven weeks ago, dude.

Like, I've given you opportunities since then to establish more of a friendship vibe. Brah, you can't have two therapist chick dating situations at once. Like, if you wanna give yourself to that woman, if you wanna be present in dating someone—as you f****** should—you need to detach from me first and do me the f****** respect of allowing me the time to do the same before I see that s***. And yeah, it's not my business how you're gonna emotionally cope with all that, but like out of respect for me, f****** give me that clarity and space. Or like, give me a couple weeks at least. I don't f****** know, more than just like boom.

'I Leaned On You'

Jonah: I hear you and if I didn't create good enough ex-friends boundaries [then] I apologize. I tried. When I came to say goodbye I knew you were nervous about leaving and thought it was the kind of thing to do and on that occasion we spoke about being friends very very clearly and established very clear boundaries and that were of friends and not romantic and I thought that was that and was very clear. From that point on I felt comfortable pursuing new romantic endeavors. If I should have said that to you and failed to I apologize.

After that I do not think I leaned on you as a partner whatsoever respectfully, I was just trying to be supportive to you when you were going through it because you expressed you were having a hard time[.] I didn't want to be a bad friend. Maybe that was a mistake. If so I truly apologize. Genuinely Sarah I respect you. I empathize on why this would such to see that and if I wasn't famous you wouldn't have. So let me just say I will take responsibility and that sucks.

Sarah: Brah that was 4 weeks ago... And you kept reassuring me that you want to and will visit me. You really were not clear. You were venting to me about family trauma... That is not appropriate to do with an ex you're trying to create and clear friendship only boundary with. This soon. Think on that bro.

Jonah: I will and if talking about family stuff with you was inappropriate as friends then I apologize.

Sarah: I need honesty not emotional coddling that results in lack of truth and basically deception. FaceTiming all your best friends and acting like we're modern family too. Wtf [what the f***]. You were the one who was emotionally struggling that day and I was there for you and I checked in with your friends afterwards to make sure they would check in on you and I let them know I don't have the capacity to continue supporting you like that but I needed to make sure you were supported by someone.

Jonah: Because that is what was my version of being friends... If that didn't work for you then I am truly sorry.

Sarah: Yeah I see that.

Jonah: That is me taking accountability. And saying sorry. I was just trying to have a friendship. It is now clear we shouldn't have one.

Sarah: Your friends can play the role of your therapist and be too accommodating and coddling. Still not OK to expect that from your ex. Without ties to that... Like, that's not the kind of friend you should be doing that with unless there's more deep emotions there still.

Jonah: That is your opinion and I respect that Sarah.

Sarah: I didn't find out because you're famous I found out because you texted me. I only saw that photo later after talking to a friend about it[,] she sent it to me. I probably would've never saw if you hadn't let me know. I do respect you letting me know, but your timeline is whack.

'Appropriate Boundaries'

Jonah: Sarah I am taking accountability if being friends wasn't in the right way for you I was doing my best and clearly I didn't live up to your standards and for that I am sorry.

Sarah (Responding to "It is now clear we shouldn't have one..."): Yeah not right now. But if you figure out appropriate boundaries maybe we can in the future.

Jonah: Fair enough.

===

Jonah: I am sorry if my honest attempt at friendship didn't align with your idea of correct boundaries of friendship and mostly I'm just sorry you're upset[.] I receive and respect your feelings and will absolutely learn a lesson from your feelings on this experience.

Sarah (Responding to "Sarah I am taking accountability..."): I don't think it was in the right way for you either[.] I just don't think you see that yet. How important it is to feel good on your own before you bring someone new into your life if you want a real solid foundation in a relationship that's going to last long enough to have an actual equal partnership with that person and stick together.

'Good Luck'

Sarah: Good luck to ya in your speed search for a wifey. Hmu [hit me up] when u can be real homie not a baby boy game play (conscious or not). [Peace sign emoji]

Jonah: Thank you for sharing I will take that in.

===

Sarah: You trying to choose which chick to text about your [redacted] thinking your most recent ex (me) is a reasonable option, [be]cause u been keeping me on the [line] while getting serious with someone new.

Brady added in an postscript caption: "Yes I got angry in our final convo because I finally felt like it was safe for me to get angry. I was far far away from him."