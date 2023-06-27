Jonathan Majors Scores Huge Win in Domestic Violence Case

Actor Jonathan Majors has scored a win in allegations that he assaulted his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

The Creed III star was arrested on March 25 by the New York Police Department after officers were called to an apartment in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood.

Representatives for Majors have long maintained his innocence and his lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, told Newsweek the actor was "provably the victim here," with police at two NYPD precincts finding probable cause to arrest Jabbari.

Jonathan Majors attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. He has maintained his innocence after he was accused of domestic violence. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images North America

Chaudhry said that Majors met with the NYPD last week "to present them with evidence of what really happened on that night."

"Within hours of viewing the evidence, and conducting their own thorough investigation, the NYPD found probable cause to arrest Grace Jabbari for assaulting Jonathan Majors," Chaudhry added.

"Considering this development, we extend our gratitude to the NYPD detectives for their efforts," Chaudhry said.

Majors also appeared in court on June 20, but according to a Business Insider report, presented himself to the Chinatown precinct to give a statement to police about what claimed occured on the night of the alleged assault.

The actor claimed a "drunk and hysterical" Jabbari attacked him on a street corner in Chinatown on March 25. He alleged Jabbari scratched and slapped his face, causing pain.

Both the Chinatown precinct and the Manhattan precinct which first attended the incident at the Chelsea apartment following Jabbari's 911 call on March 25 found probable cause to investigate Jabbari.

According to the report, Manhattan prosecutors were reluctant to prosecute Jabbari and an "incident card" calling for her to present to the Chinatown precinct for questioning was cancelled.

Majors is due to face court again on August 3 based on Jabbari's allegations.

The alleged incident received huge reaction online and made headlines as people wondered what impact the allegations would have on the 33-year-old actor's career.

Following news of the incident, the U.S. Army pulled two adverts featuring Majors off the air which were set to premiere during March Madness college basketball games

In April, it was revealed he stepped down from the board of the Gotham Film and Media Institute and the Sidney Poitier Initiative.

Majors' publicists, the Lede Company, and management—Entertainment 360—also announced they were dropping the Marvel actor from their roster.

He has enjoyed a successful few years as he rose to A-list status in Hollywood after appearing in the cult sci-fi hit Lovecraft Country on Apple TV+.

Majors was then cast as Marvel's newest villain, Kang the Conqueror ,in the Disney+ series, Loki.

Kang also appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opposite Paul Rudd and will also appear in the upcoming Marvel features, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty in 2025 and Avengers: Secret Wars in 2026.

The actor made his Academy Awards debut earlier in March when he presented an award with his Creed 3 co-star, Michael B. Jordan.

UPDATE: 6/27/2023, 8:41 A.M ET. This story was updated to include additional information.