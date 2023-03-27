Jonathan Majors in 'Freedom' Cap As He Leaves Court on Assault Charges

Marvel star Jonathan Majors wore a baseball cap with the words "Freedom" emblazoned on it as he faced a New York City court.

Police arrested the 33-year-old star of Creed 3 on Saturday morning after he allegedly assaulted a woman believed to be his girlfriend.

City prosecutors say Majors hit the 30-year-old woman "causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear," and also put his hands on her neck "causing bruising and substantial pain."

According to police, Majors was "placed into custody without incident" and attended court the same evening for charges of two counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment and attempted assault.

Newsweek has reached out to Majors via email for comment.

As he left the courtroom he could be seen wearing the cap, a surgical face mask and a long black coat over black pants.

Majors looked down at the ground as one of his team members held up a translucent umbrella to shield the actor from photographers, as seen in a video published on the Daily Mail website.

The actor has a follow-up court date scheduled for May.

The Lovecraft Country star's lawyer Priya Chaudhry released a statement saying she expected the charges to be dropped and that the woman has backtracked on her statement.

"Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently," Chaudhry said in a statement.

"This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations. All the evidence proves that Mr Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever.

"Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon."

Majors is considered a rising star in Hollywood and made his Academy Awards debut earlier in March where he presented an award alongside his Creed 3 co-star Michael B. Jordan.

He made his Marvel debut as the new villain, Kang, in the TV series Loki and appeared in the feature film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opposite Paul Rudd.