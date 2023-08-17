Joy as 'Miracle' Cat Who Lost Both Eyes After Being Hit by Car Is Adopted

A cat who lost both her eyes and suffered a broken jaw after being hit by a car has been given a second chance at life with a new family.

As many as 3.2 million cats enter animal shelters across the U.S. every year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. But few, if any, are likely to have been in the kind of condition Flow, aged just 1, was when she arrived at the McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in July.

"We believe she may have been hit by a car," Lauren Mann, director of advancement at the animal center, told Newsweek. "A Good Samaritan found her, called us, and one of our animal protection officers went out to the scene."

Flow had suffered serious facial trauma and, Mann said, was "lucky to be alive" given the extent of her injuries.

"It was truly a miracle," she continued. "When she arrived at our facility, both of her eyes had ruptured and her bottom jaw was broken. We truly did not know if she would make it through the night, but she did."

Flow, a blind cat who may have been hit by a car, has found a new home. McKamey Animal Center

Flow underwent a series of extensive, life-saving surgeries. Her eyes, which were causing her severe pain and beyond repair, had to be removed, and the vets reconstructed her damaged jaw.

Despite having her world turned upside down, when she came around Flow quickly learned to adapt to a new way of life. Even better, she was happy.

"Within a couple days she was up and walking, and her chatty personality had truly blossomed," Mann said. "It was clear she was no longer in pain and felt better. Animals are truly amazing and seem to bounce back with surgeries like these much quicker than one would expect."

Soon enough, Flow emerged as a popular occupant at the center. Though she was known to bump into a wall now and then, she quickly established herself as a chatty lap cat who loved nothing more than to curl up on someone and be gently brushed.

Pet her enough times and she might even stick a tongue out or even drool. Mann, who has a blind cat herself, had a theory as to why Flow loves being brushed so much.

"I think when it comes to blind animals, once their site is removed their other senses kick into overdrive. So brushing her triggers that feel-good feeling 10 times stronger than it would on a normal cat," she said.

Flow is still adapting to life without sight. McKamey Animal Center

When she's not enjoying cuddles or brushes, Flow also liked to play dress-up and was regularly photographed in a series of snappy gowns worthy of a princess.

Eventually, the staffers decided Flow was ready to head out into the world and the care of a new family. It didn't take them long to find her one.

Within days of a posting on the McKamey Animal Center's Facebook page, Flow was adopted. Though it will take time for her to adjust to life in the outside world and her family will need to make the necessary adjustments, Mann believes Flow's story should serve as a message to anyone considering adopting a shelter animal.

"Give a shelter pet a chance—and especially those that may be a little different than the average dog or cat," she said. "Every animal that comes into a shelter has its own unique story, some sadder than others. But they have just the same if not more love to give than any other animal out there."

