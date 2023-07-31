U.S.

Judge Hands Trump Another Loss in Georgia Election Probe

By
A judge rejected former President Donald Trump's efforts to prevent an indictment in Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis' investigation into his actions surrounding the 2020 election.

Willis investigated whether Trump's phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger, in which the former president allegedly asked him to "find" enough votes to flip the election in his favor after he narrowly lost the traditionally Republican state in 2020, violated state election interference law.

Trump's legal team in March filed a motion to quash the grand jury's final report, to "preclude" any state prosecuting agency from using any evidence discovered by the grand jury, and to disqualify Willis from any further investigations into alleged interference in the 2020 election.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Erie Insurance Arena on July 29, 2023, in Erie, Pennsylvania. A judge handed Trump a loss in his efforts of blocking the release of the Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury report into his actions surrounding the 2020 election. Jeff Swensen/Getty

A judge on Monday rejected this effort. In a filing released Monday, Judge Robert C.I. McBurney wrote that the "silencing" of the report is "not what either statutory or case law generally allows."

With regards to Trump's effort to disqualify Willis, McBurney wrote that Trump would need a "significant showing" to justify the "bold request," including a conflict of interest or forensic misconduct. He wrote that "neither ground has been shown here."

This is a breaking news article that will be updated when more information becomes available.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC