Kari Lake Calling Steve Bannon a 'Stud Muffin' Goes Viral—Video

A video of defeated Republican Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake calling Steve Bannon a "stud muffin" has gone viral online.

Lake used part of her speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) convention at National Harbor in Maryland to praise her political ally Bannon.

During the speech, Lake also compared Bannon, who previously worked as an advisor to former President Donald Trump, to America's most prominent Founding Father.

She said: "Steve Bannon is somewhere in the crowd. Where's that patriot? There he is. [I] love that man. He's a modern-day George Washington. I call him the patriotic stud muffin."

A video containing Lake's comments was later shared by the Twitter account Right Wing Watch on Saturday.

Lake, a former news anchor, has appeared as a guest on Bannon's War Room podcast where she has faced little challenge to her unfounded claims that she lost the November vote due to election fraud.

During a January War Room episode, Bannon indulged Lake's claim and incorrectly told her "you're the frickin' Governor of Arizona."

Lake, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, lost the Arizona governor's contest to Democrat Katie Hobbs by 17,000 votes.

Following the election, Lake claimed voting irregularities cost her the election and has disputed the result.

Maricopa County judge Peter Thompson rejected Lake's claims of electoral malpractice following a two-day trial in January.

He said that "every single witness" had refuted her claims of electoral fraud and ordered that she had to pay Hobbs' legal fees.

Core to Lake's arguments is that issues with printers and tabulation machines, as well as long lines on election day resulted in "thousands" of Republicans being left unable to cast their ballots for her.

In February, Lake announced she would take her election lawsuit to the Supreme Court.

During her CPAC speech, Lake also made claims that "powerful people" had tried to bribe her to leave politics.

She said: "Somebody showed up at my door this week, they called me before and said, I gotta talk to you in person, can't be done over the phone.

"They came to my door and they tried to bribe me [into] getting out of politics. This really happened. I'm telling you this because this is how disgusting politics is…They tried to bribe me with a job title, with a huge salary, a position on a board; this is how they do it…

"This person standing before me was sent at the request of some powerful people back east. They want me out of politics."

