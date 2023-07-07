Kari Lake's Chances of Becoming Donald Trump's Running Mate Receive Boost

The odds of Kari Lake being picked as Donald Trump's 2024 vice-presidential running mate have increased dramatically over the past four months, according to a leading bookmaker.

Lake, a fierce Trump supporter, worked as a television news anchor before standing as the Republican candidate for governor of Arizona in November 2022. She was defeated by Democrat Katie Hobbs but is still refusing to concede, despite her claims of electoral malpractice being rejected multiple times in court.

Polls give Trump a substantial lead over his closest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, when Republican voters are asked who their preferred 2024 presidential candidate would be. If he secures the nomination, Trump's choice of running mate could play a crucial role in determining whether he returns to the White House.

Betfair, a U.K.-based bookmaker, told Newsweek that it is offering odds of 7/2 on Lake being Trump's "vice-presidential nominee in 2024." This means you stand to win $7 if Lake is Trump's vice-presidential pick, based on a $2 stake.

Former Arizona Republican candidate for Governor Kari Lake holds a press conference the day after Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter A. Thompson dismissed Lake's final election loss claim on May 23, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Lake's odds on seeking election as Donald Trump's running mate have improved significantly, according to a British bookmaker. Rebecca Noble/GETTY

The bookmaker is offering identical odds on Lake "being the Republican Party's vice-presidential nominee in 2024." It suggests that Betfair now thinks the chances of Lake being the running mate of a GOP presidential candidate other than Trump are negligible.

Both these figures have changes significantly since March 2023, when Betfair offered reduced odds of 7/1 on Lake being Trump's running mate, but a significantly higher 7/5 on her being the overall GOP vice-presidential candidate.

Speaking to Newsweek at the time, Sam Rosbottom, a Betfair spokesman, said: "Kari Lake is 7/1 to be Donald Trump's running mate in the 2024 presidential election amid reports the former president is considering the defeated Arizona governor candidate for the position. Meanwhile, Kari is 7/5 to be the Republican vice-president nominee for the 2024 election."

Newsweek has contacted Kari Lake for comment via email.

In May, Lake avoided saying whether she would run as Trump's vice-presidential candidate if asked, during an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

She said: "I don't think President Trump needs a vice president. He is that powerful as a leader, he doesn't really need anyone."

Asked what qualitied a potential Trump running mate should have, Lake replied it should be someone "the media fears more than they fear him."

Lake added: "And you know why I think he should do that? Because then they'll stop trying to take him down. He's the one man fighting for us in America."

After Morgan told Lake it "sounds like you're making a little campaign ad to be his running mate," she said she wants "nothing in return" for supporting Trump.

In an interview with Breitbart released earlier this month, Lake said she is "considering" running for the Senate. This follows rumors she could challenge Independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a former Democrat, in 2024.

Lake said: "Politics is gross. It's a slimy business, but I think we need real people to be in it. And so I am contemplating running for office again. I may run for Senate, I'm considering that."