Kari Lake Confident 'Nobody' Can Beat Her in Arizona Senate Race

Former Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said that she is confident that "nobody" would defeat her in Arizona's Senate race next year if she decides to run.

Lake narrowly lost Arizona's governor's race in last November's midterm election to Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, by more than 17,000 votes. Since then, she has refused to concede to her opponent and legally challenged the results.

The Republican claims that there were problems with printers and tabulation machines in Maricopa County on Election Day that prevented voters from casting their ballots. Lake faced a series of court losses as her lawsuit was dismissed by both Maricopa County Judge Peter Thompson and the Arizona Court of Appeals for lacking evidence that the problems were intentionally caused by election officials to disenfranchise GOP voters.

Lake hasn't announced whether she will run in the 2024 Senate race in her state. But she was asked about the possibility during an interview on Real America's Voice News, which her campaign posted Saturday to Twitter.

Former Arizona Republican candidate for Governor Kari Lake holds a press conference the day after Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter A. Thompson dismissed her final election loss claim on May 23 in Phoenix. Lake said in a recent interview that she is confident that "nobody" would defeat her in Arizona's Senate race next year if she decides to run. Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

"I won't lie. I've considered it and I've talked about it, but I'm so focused on our [election fraud] case right now and...I have a book coming out called Unafraid. And so I'm really focusing on that. And while we wait for our case to work through, we'll see what happens," she responded.

The former gubernatorial candidate continued: "I do know looking at a lot of polling that nobody can beat me in the Republican primary and that I would go on to win the run for Senate. But, I want to make sure that our elections are fair and square. I want to make sure that when it comes to the presidential election, they're fair and square. And so this is my priority."

Lake was interested in discussing plans to run for the Senate after she lost the 2022 midterm election, according to a Thursday report by Time magazine.

.@KariLake: "I won't lie. I've considered it & I've talked about it, But I'm so focused on our case right now. I have a book coming out called Unafraid. And so I'm, I'm really focusing on that. And while we wait for our case to work through, we'll see what happens."… pic.twitter.com/G0ypOFDX8c — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) June 3, 2023

Lake's Chances of Winning the Senate Race in Arizona

A recent survey by Public Policy Polling, showed that of the 559 voters polled on April 18 and 19, 42 percent said they would vote for Democratic candidate Ruben Gallego, compared to 35 percent who would vote for Lake. Gallego, a former U.S. Marine, is currently serving as the Democratic representative for Arizona's 3rd Congressional District.

In another poll that was conducted by OH Predictive Insights between January 31 and February 9, 43 percent of 1,000 registered voters said they would vote for Gallego, while 33 percent said they would back Lake.

Between December 2022 and January 2023, Lake was either slightly leading over Gallego or had the same level of voter support. A Blueprint Polling survey carried out between January 5 to 8 showed that 36 percent of 618 voters would vote for Lake as opposed to 32 percent who would back Gallego.

