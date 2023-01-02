Kari Lake Mocked as She Predicts 'Bright Things' on the Horizon

Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for the governorship of Arizona, was mocked online after she forecast "bright things" just days before her opponent was due to be sworn in.

Democrat Katie Hobbs, who beat Lake by more than 17,000 votes, is scheduled to take her oath of office later on Monday.

Lake is continuing to claim the Arizona gubernatorial election was stolen from her, though last week a Maricopa County judge rejected her claims of malpractice. In response the Donald Trump-endorsed candidate filed a petition, seeking to put her case before Arizona's Supreme Court.

On January 1 Lake tweeted an image of herself, along with fireworks and text saying "happy new year."

In an accompanying message she wrote: "Happy New Year! May 2023 be a happy and healthy year for you and your family. I love you! There are bright things on the horizon!"

The post triggered mockery, with radio personality Shelby Rushin responding: "Kari, did you type this w a straight face? I feel like there should have been an 'Lol' at the end."

Another social media user replied by linking to a January 2 tweet from governor-elect Hobbs, in which she said: "Tomorrow morning I will be sworn in as the 24th Governor of Arizona, and our state had a shining message this evening. 2023 is off to a beautiful start."

Another account responded by tweeting a photograph of Hobbs laughing, adding: "Governor Hobbs wishes you all the best in your next career move and spending more time with family in 2023."

However, some social media users did welcome Lake's post, with Jeff Valenta replying: "thank you for all that you do for us all! God bless."

During a December appearance on Steve Bannon's War Room, a podcast hosted by Trump's former White House chief strategist, Lake was asked what she found "out about herself in 2022?"

She replied: "When I walked away from my job in 2021 I truly, for the first time, handed my life over to God 100 percent. Not just like 100 percent when the times are bad, or like 95 percent, I truly said to God 'I know I'm doing the right thing, I know this is what I need to do and I'm putting my life in your hands.'

"And now with what's happened since November 8th, with this absolute assault on our sacred vote, I've learned that my faith has gotten even stronger and as difficult as the times are right now, and I want to leave your listeners with hope, these are not impossible times.

"I truly believe that with God we will overcome all of this evil that's facing us, all of this corruption and we will be able to take back this country."

Lake's claim of electoral malpractice was rejected by Maricopa County Superior Judge Peter Thompson, who ordered Lake to pay Hobbs' legal fees and said "every single witness" had contradicted her arguments.

During an appearance on Epoch TV's The Larry Elder Show, Lake insisted she would have been "graceful" in defeat, if she truly believed she'd lost.

Kari Lake has been contacted for comment.