Kari Lake Posts Three Word Response to Demand for Hand Recount in Arizona

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake certainly isn't a quitter, and on Saturday, she reminded folks of her dedication to challenging the election's results.

Lake lost to her Democratic opponent, Katie Hobbs in her state's race for governor by more than 17,000 votes. In the weeks since, however, she's cited dubious claims of widespread voter fraud and launched bold legal attacks in an attempt to have the outcome overturned.

On Saturday, Lake replied to a tweet emphasizing the supposed need for a "full hand recount of all AZ ballots" in just three words: "Yes. We. Do."

Lake was responding to a post from Cory McGarr, a conservative member-elect of the Arizona House of Representatives. In his tweet, McGarr pushed for the hand recount and said: "If there's nothing to hide there's nothing to fear."

McGarr also tagged Abraham Hamadeh, a Lake ally and former GOP candidate for Arizona attorney general who challenged the results of his own recent election after he lost. A recent recount in that race confirmed that Hamadeh had, in fact, lost to his Democratic opponent Kris Mayes—although by a slimmer margin than the initial tally.

Newsweek reported on Thursday that following the recount, Hamadeh announced he'd be filing a motion to delay Mayes' inauguration.

In the days leading up to the November midterm election, Lake and Hamadeh would appear together on the campaign trail. In June, the gubernatorial hopeful also praised Hamadeh for joining her in receiving an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

Following Lake's election loss, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson ruled against her attempts to change the results. Shortly after, the Republican revealed that she had filed an appeal.

Democrats aren't the only ones bashing Lake for her refusal to admit defeat. The conservative firebrand also has some detractors within her own party.

After the court ruling against Lake was made public, Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates, a Republican, lauded the move as "a win for Arizona voters and American democracy."

Regardless, Lake has continued to dig in her heels. She recently doubled down on her claims that the election was stolen from her in an interview with Epoch TV's The Larry Elder Show.

"Somebody said, 'Oh, just be graceful, you lost.' No, we didn't lose," she said at the time. "If I would have lost I would be graceful. But I don't walk away when I've been the victim of a crime."

Newsweek reached out to a representative for Lake for additional comment.