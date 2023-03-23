Kari Lake Responds to Supreme Court Update: 'Burn it to the Ground'

Kari Lake, the defeated but defiant Republican candidate in Arizona's last gubernatorial race, has vowed to burn to the ground what she called "a house of cards" built in Maricopa County, after the state's Supreme Court tossed out most of her lawsuit challenging the election.

Speaking at a rally organized by Turning Point Action, Charlie Kirk's right-wing organization, Lake said: "They have built a house of cards in Maricopa County. I'm not just going to knock it over. I'm going to burn it to the ground." Lake shared a video of her speech, with a caption quoting her comments and a fire emoji.

After the votes of the Arizona's midterm elections were counted, Lake refused to concede her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs, who was sworn in as the state's new governor on January 2. She filed a lawsuit contesting the legitimacy of the election's results, saying that problems with printers and tabulation machines on Election Day, November 8, prevented same-day voters from casting their ballots in the county. Lake asked the court to either declare her the rightful winner or re-run the election.

But her challenge was thrown out by both Maricopa County Judge Peter Thompson and the Arizona Court of Appeals, which said Lake's case lacked evidence that the hiccups in the county were intentionally caused by election officials to disenfranchise Lake's supporters.

Lake brought her case to the Arizona Supreme Court, which has declined to hear her case, but did send one of her claims back to a county judge for review. A superior court judge in Maricopa County is now reviewing Lake's claim that the county did not follow signature verification procedures.

Her other claims, including the one saying that tens of thousands of ballots were injected into the election, were dismissed by the Arizona Supreme Court.

But Lake has appeared defiant in the aftermath of the state's Supreme Court's decision to throw out the almost entirety of her legal challenge.

In fact, despite having six out of seven of her claims dismissed, she tweeted: "HUGE: AZ Supreme Court Rules In Favor of Kari Lake, Forces Lower Court to Look at Signature Verification Issues."

In a later tweet, she added: "Signature Verification has been the third rail for Maricopa County for the past few years. They have thrown every obstacle at Arizona election integrity activists to prevent them from reaching it. Unfortunately for them, they messed with the wrong woman."

Newsweek has emailed Lake's team for comment.