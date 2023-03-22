Kari Lake Clutches Bible, Urges Prayer for Trump

Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate in Arizona's latest gubernatorial race, has urged supporters to continue praying for the state's election results to be overturned and for "the bigger prayer—an end to corruption, a restoration of god's glory and a restoration of our God-given rights."

Though she didn't name Donald Trump directly, her speech seems to point at the current turmoil surrounding the former president and the ongoing investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

In a video shared on Twitter, Lake can be heard addressing a crowd gathered at her Pray for Arizona rally on Tuesday. "We're going to win this," Lake said. "We're going to find out what everyone's made of in our state. We're going to find out...who the good guys are, who cares deeply and believes in God."

Lake, a former television news anchor turned Republican firebrand with Trump's backing, has repeatedly refused to concede her midterm defeat to Democratic Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, who was sworn in on January 2. Even after her legal challenges to the election's results were rejected in a series of court hearings, Lake has refused to give up.

On Wednesday, Lake announced that she has petitioned Arizona's State Supreme Court, calling her case a "historic election integrity case." Lake, who has consistently supported Trump's false claims saying that the 2020 presidential election was rigged or stolen, told the audience that "election integrity is the issue of our time."

This fight is so much bigger than just one election.



It's a battle to end corruption and restore our God-given rights.



It certainly hasn't been an easy one.



But the most rewarding struggles never are. pic.twitter.com/KP2Jb69Qsp — Kari Lake (@KariLake) March 22, 2023

Clutching a Bible in her hand, Lake said at the Tuesday event that she believes that "we need to open more eyes and wake more people up to what's happening." In a video of her entire speech at the rally published on Facebook, people in the crowd can be heard responding "Amen."

The failed Republican candidate talked of people who "didn't believe the previous election was fraught with fraud"—allegedly, the 2020 presidential election—being convinced of the alleged issue of election legitimacy during Arizona's gubernatorial race.

Lake filed a lawsuit in Maricopa County following the midterm election's results saying that problems with printers and tabulation machines on Election Day, November 8, prohibited same-day voters from casting their ballots in the county. Maricopa County Judge Peter Thompson and the Arizona Court of Appeals dismissed Lake's case for lacking evidence that the hiccups were intentionally caused by election officials to disenfranchise Republican voters.

Meanwhile, Trump—who still falsely claims to be the real winner of the 2020 election—is facing the possibility of becoming the first former U.S. president to be indicted for a crime. Prosecutors for Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney who's investigating Trump's involvement in the payment of hush money to former adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election, reportedly said an arrest is imminent.

Last weekend, Trump said he would be arrested on Tuesday, urging his supporters to protest against his indictment.

In her Tuesday tweet featuring the video of her speech, Lake wrote: "This fight is so much bigger than just one election. It's a battle to end corruption and restore our God-given rights. It certainly hasn't been an easy one. But the most rewarding struggles never are."

On the same day, Lake shared on Twitter a quote from Trump saying "the best thing you can do for me is to pray for our Country and the safety of our Country."

On Monday, she showed her support for the embattled former president, tweeting: "It's not him they're after. They are after all of us. He's just in their way. We've got his back, because he always has ours. RT if you stand with President Trump!"

Newsweek reached out to Lake's team via email for comment.