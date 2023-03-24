Kari Lake Supreme Court Win Sparks MAGA Party

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake received a win from the state's Supreme Court this week, prompting applause and celebrations from MAGA Republicans.

On Wednesday, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled against most of Lake's appeals in an effort to overturn the results of the state's governor election, where she was defeated by Democrat Katie Hobbs. However, the state's Supreme Court ruled in favor of one of Lake's claims, saying that the state's trial court wrongly dismissed a challenge Lake made on the signature verification of early ballots in Arizona's Maricopa County.

"HUGE: AZ Supreme Court Rules In Favor of Kari Lake, Forces Lower Court to Look at Signature Verification Issues," Lake said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The tweet by Lake and decision by the Arizona Supreme Court prompted an array of responses from her allies.

"Big Win for Election Integrity," Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert wrote in a tweet. "The fact that 'signature verification' is a controversial topic is ridiculous in the first place."

Arizona Republican Representative Paul Gosar wrote, "Congratulations to Kari Lake on this legal victory. The system is completely broken and rigged, but Kari will never give up."

"Arizona is grateful," Gosar's tweet added.

Conservative commentator Rogan O'Handley, who uses the Twitter handle @DC_Draino, wrote also applauded Lake's Supreme Court victory this week.

"The AZ Supreme Court just overruled the trial court & now @KariLake's team can conduct signature verification of Maricopa ballots," the tweet said. "Tens of thousands of signatures were approved in violation of legal requirements. This could be the thread that unravels the Maricopa fraud."

In another tweet, O'Handley said, "Think about this—there is now legal precedent from the highest court in Arizona that signature verification can be conducted after *every* election. They tried to stop her, but @KariLake is saving Arizona one fight at a time."

According to the Associated Press, Lake issued a further statement following the Supreme Court ruling where she said, "The signature verification process in Maricopa County is a house of cards."

"Thanks to this ruling my team will get the chance to topple it," the statement added, according to the Associated Press.

While speaking with Newsmax's The Absolute Truth, Lake's lawyer, Kurt Olsen spoke about the recent Supreme Court Decision and said, "I think this is actually the second win in many ways."

"If you recall, every one of these election challenges had been dismissed on the grounds of standing. And so, this was the first case to go to trial, albeit, it was narrowed on the issues, of the tabulator malfunctions and the chain of custody," Olsen said. "Even though the trial court did not grant us a victory on these issues, for the first time people got to see the evidence, and judge it for themselves."

Newsweek reached out to Lake's press team via email for comment.