Kari Lake Turns to Discredited Trump Ploy as Lawsuit Rumbles On

Kari Lake, the Republican candidate who lost Arizona's gubernatorial race to Democrat Katie Hobbs in November 2022, is reportedly offering her supporters that she'll put in 10 times every donation she receives to bolster her legal efforts to overturn the election's results.

A similar fundraising scheme has reportedly been used by Donald Trump before, and Department of Justice (DOJ) called such ploys fraudulent in 2021.

Lake, who has been seeking legal funds since December, has shared a message with her supporters announcing a "major upgrade alert" in her campaign to fund her election lawsuit, "Save Arizona Fund," as reported Friday on Twitter by attorney and historian Ron Filipkowski.

"Thank you for being such a staunch supporter of free and fair elections!" reads the message. "Activate 10x MATCH to complete your new status."

Well, she finally did it. The moment I’ve been waiting for. She copied Trump’s “10x match” scam to upgrade your status in MAGA World. pic.twitter.com/6KheN0wH6i — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) January 27, 2023

This fundraising tactic of matching contributions became quite popular in recent years on both sides of the political spectrum, but political campaigners have distanced themselves from the fundraising gimmick.

It follows a DOJ court filing in May 2021 that deemed deceptive those appeals promising to multiply a donor's money , calling them "material misrepresentations." In the filing, federal prosecutors were taking aim at a pro-Trump group not officially affiliated with the former president.

However, in August 2021, the Wall Street Journal reported that the former president's official "Save America" fundraising committee was still offering supporters a "400 percent impact" on their donation, promising a return of $2,500 on a $500 donation.

The promise of matching funds is known to be an effective way to boost donations for a political campaign, though, as DOJ federal prosecutors already concluded two years ago, the scheme is misleading in what he offers donors.

Lake, a former news anchor turned anti-media firebrand, is trying to overturn the result of Arizona's gubernatorial race, despite losing to her Democratic rival Katie Hobbs by more than 17,000 votes and despite her election lawsuit being already thrown out of court once.

In December 2022, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson found that Lake had not provided clear and convincing evidence of the widespread misconduct that she alleged had compromised the result of the Arizona governor's race and threw her case out of court.

Lake, who alleges that there were problems with ballot printers at polling stations in the county on election day, November 8, 2022, has since then appealed to Arizona Appeals Court. Her case is expected to be heard by judges on February 1.

