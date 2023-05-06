Kari Lake Deletes Coronation Tweet Saying 'God Save the King'

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake deleted a tweet on Saturday morning celebrating the coronation of King Charles III.

Lake had sent the tweet after King Charles was crowned at a ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey on May 6.

Charles was next in line to the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who was the longest-serving monarch in British history having reigned for 70 years before she died on September 8 aged 96.

The post that Lake shared contained a photograph of the King when he was Prince Charles toasting Donald Trump. The photo of the pair was taken at a dinner at Winfield House in London when the former president embarked on a three-day state visit to the U.K. in June 2019.

Kari Lake speaks at a 'Save America' rally with former President Donald Trump in support of Arizona GOP candidates on July 22, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Lake deleted a tweet of King Charles and Donald Trump. Mario Tama/Getty Images

"Happy coronation day to one of our greatest allies," Lake wrote alongside the photo of Charles and Trump. "God save the King and bless the United States of America!"

It is unclear why the Republican deleted the tweet, but a number of social media users criticized Lake for the post in reply.

"Allies. Lol. So few remember why we have America. So let us bow to a king who has done nothing for you," wrote Twitter user @FreedomRoom1776.

"Uh oh. -500 Liberty Points for this one. We fought at least two wars so that we didn't have to care who the King of England was," a second social media writer wrote in reply to Lake's tweet.

Col Smith added: "Nice to see you 1776ers take a knee to the King."

Lake's office has been contacted for comment via email.

King Charles became the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey since King William I in 1066.

After the coronation ceremony, which contained traditions dating back nearly 1000 years, a crowd of thousands gathered on the streets of London in the pouring rain to catch a glimpse of the newly crowned King Charles and Queen Camilla as they rode in the Gold State Coach built for George III, the last king of Britain's American colonies, from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace.

The gold coach was led by the Coronation Procession, containing more than 4,000 members of the British armed forces from the UK and across the Commonwealth.

The King and Queen later appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to wave at the crowd below. They were joined by other members of the Royal Family including Prince William, the Prince of Wales, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, and their children and the King's grandchildren; Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Prince Harry, the younger son of King Charles, attended his father's coronation in Westminster Abbey but played no formal role in the service.

Harry, who has had a public falling out with the Royal Family in recent years resulting in him and his wife Meghan Markle quitting royal duties, did not appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Charles' brother Andrew, who was forced to quit royal duties because of his friendship with the late billionaire child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was also absent from the balcony.