Kate Middleton's Comments About Queen Elizabeth's Grandparenting Resurface

Kate Middleton's comments about Queen Elizabeth II's skills as a great-grandmother have resurfaced on social media.

The princess discussed the queen's grandparenting in 2016 as part of a special documentary celebrating the monarch's milestone 90th birthday.

Kate married Elizabeth's grandson, Prince William, in 2011 and together they have three children: Prince George, born 2013; Princess Charlotte, born 2015; and Prince Louis, born 2018.

Kate Middleton photographed with Queen Elizabeth II in Nottingham, England, June 13, 2012. The princess' comments about the monarch as a great-grandmother have gone viral on social media. Samir Hussein/WireImage

A TikTok clip posted by user theroyalfaamily, which has been viewed over 300,000 times in less than 24 hours, contains Kate's comments from in the ITV network documentary Our Queen at 90 revealing that the monarch was one of the first visitors to Kensington Palace after the birth of Princess Charlotte.

In the extended interview, Kate explained: "It's very special us having a new little girl to the family. Very lucky that George has got a little sister. The queen, she was really thrilled that it was a little girl and I think as soon as we came back here to Kensington [Palace] she was one of our first visitors here."

The princess then noted that the monarch appeared to have a special affection for Charlotte, who in the years since her birth has often been physically likened to her great-grandmother.

"I think she's very fond of Charlotte," Kate said, "always watching what she's up to. George is only two and a half and calls her 'gan-gan.' She always leaves a little gift or something in their room when we go and stay and that just shows, I think, her love for her family."

"Gan-gan" is a term of affection used by multiple generations of the royal family for their great-grandmothers, beginning with Queen Victoria—who had 42 grandchildren and 87 great-grandchildren.

By contrast, at the time of her death, Queen Elizabeth had 12 great-grandchildren.

Prince William and Prince Harry also referred to their great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother (consort of King George VI), by the moniker.

More recently, Kate provided another insight into the life of the late queen as a grandparent, in a special tribute released to mark what would have been the monarch's 97th birthday, the first since her death in September 2022.

On April 21, the royal released an image taken in the months before the monarch's death, with the queen surrounded by her younger grandchildren and great-grandchildren at her Scottish retreat, Balmoral Castle.

The image was taken by Kate, who is a seasoned royal photographer having been responsible for a number of officially released portraits of her children and recently an image of Queen Camilla (when Duchess of Cornwall) featured on the front cover of her guest-edited edition of Country Life magazine.

Accompanying the image, posted to the Prince and Princess of Wales' official social media accounts, a caption read: "Today would have been Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth's 97th birthday.

"This photograph—showing her with some of her grandchildren and great grandchildren—was taken at Balmoral last summer. [camera emoji] The Princess"

Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Balmoral Castle with a group of her younger grandchildren and great grandchildren, summer 2022. Taken by the Princess of Wales and released to mark the monarch's 97th birthday. (Back row, L to R) Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, (Middle row, L to R) Lena Tindall, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Isla Phillips, Prince Louis, and (Front row, L to R) Mia Tindall holding Lucas Tindall, Queen Elizabeth II and Savannah Phillips. THE PRINCESS OF WALES

Following her death, Prince William also paid tribute to his grandmother, referencing her relationship with his own children.

"On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute. So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign," he said in an official statement.

"I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen's wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade.

"My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives.

"She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life.

"I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real."

Prince George and Princess Charlotte accompanied their parents to the state funeral and then committal service for the queen in September.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.