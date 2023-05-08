Kate Middleton's Coronation Concert Fashion Contained Hidden Symbolism

Kate Middleton's striking fashion choice at the coronation concert for King Charles and Queen Camilla on Sunday contained within it touching symbols of patriotism and good luck, according to a leading fashion expert.

Kate appeared alongside Prince William and the couple's eldest children, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 8, at the concert which saw A-list acts such as Lionel Richie, Take That, and Katy Perry take to a specially erected stage in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Kate entered the royal box wearing a vivid red, sharply tailored, pantsuit made by the designers of her wedding dress at the British fashion house of Alexander McQueen. The suit was first worn in January for the launch of her early years childhood development campaign, Shaping Us.

The Princess of Wales photographed wearing an Alexander McQueen pantsuit with Van Cleef & Arpels jewels for the coronation concert at Windsor Castle, May 7, 2023. Leon Neal/Getty Images

McQueen has been entrusted with many of the princess' highest profile occasion looks, including the white embroidered gown worn to the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

For the concert, Kate struck a modern chord, not simply with her choice of pantsuit, but also with her styling, according to celebrity stylist and royal fashion expert, Miranda Holder.

"Kate simply glowed at the concert this evening re-wearing her stunning scarlet Alexander McQueen suit, remaining consistent in her loyalty to what has become her very favorite design house," Holder told Newsweek.

"She wore her hair in a new style, tumbling over her shoulders in glamorous curls making the princess appear fuller-faced and younger for the second time this weekend."

The choice to re-wear an outfit already in her wardrobe and not a new commission for such a high-prestige event could, Holder suggests, be a symbolic acknowledgment by the princess of the "cost-conscious" theme running through the coronation celebrations.

"The second outing for this immaculate tailoring continues the cost-conscious undertone of the weekend," she said, "reflecting King Charles' more modern monarchy, with crown jewels, coronets, and tiaras being swapped out for fabric botanical-inspired headpieces and a slimmed down congregation of some 2000 as opposed to the 8000 odd who attended his mother, Queen Elizabeth II's."

The Princess of Wales photographed wearing her red Alexander McQueen pantsuit to the coronation concert at Windsor Castle (L) May 7, 2023. And the princess photographed with, Prince William, wearing the suit to launch her "Shaping Us" campaign in London, January 30, 2023. Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images/Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images

It was not just the decision to re-wear an outfit that was a symbolic gesture in Kate's coronation concert fashion, with the princess' choice of jewels and color also having a hidden meaning.

"The princess wore a stunning mother of pearl Van Cleef & Arpels gold necklace, also a re-wear, in the shape of several four-leafed clovers," Holder explained. "No doubt a sweet message wishing the newly crowned King the best of luck with his reign. It is well documented that the pair enjoy a close bond and Kate as a very dutiful daughter-in-law and mother to Charles' grandchildren would doubtlessly support the King in every way she can."

The four-leaf clover is a traditional symbol of good luck and was also a feature of Queen Elizabeth's coronation, with her dressmaker, Sir Norman Hartnell sewing a hidden clover into her coronation gown in a position she would naturally rest her hand for good luck.

In addition to this, Kate's look also struck a patriotic theme when viewed together with her children.

"Kate sat next to an excited Prince George in a blue suit and Princess Charlotte in a pretty white peter pan collared dress," Holder said. "The family [were] displaying their now familiar united front of coordinated colors, this time in patriotic red white, and blue. What could be more fitting?!"

Kate Middleton photographed at the coronation concert with Princess Charlotte and Prince George, May 7, 2023. Leon Neal/Getty Images

Princess Charlotte's dress was designed by another of Kate's favorite fashion labels, Self-Portrait, who the royal wore to a pre-coronation evening reception at Buckingham Palace where she was photographed alongside First Lady Jill Biden and Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska.

Charlotte's Self-Portrait dress was made of tiers of pleated chiffon and is on sale for $305.

The little princess wearing a brand loved by her mother for the concert follows a similar occurrence that took place for the coronation itself.

For the occasion at Westminster Abbey, Charlotte was dressed in a matching white embroidered design with crystal headdress as her mother from Alexander McQueen.

