Kate Middleton's Interaction With European Queen Goes Viral: 'Beautiful'

The Princess of Wales' interaction with Spain's Queen Letizia during a royal ceremony at Windsor Castle in 2019 has become the focus of a new viral video, after footage resurfaced on social media site TikTok.

Kate has seen her role within the royal family increase over the years since her marriage to Prince William in 2011, with the most dramatic change occurring in September 2022, upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In one of his first acts as king, the new Charles III made his eldest son and daughter-in-law the Prince and Princess of Wales, the two most senior titles in the monarchy behind those held by the king and queen themselves.

Since their elevation, William and Kate have made a number of senior royal appearances and seen their public images increase, resulting in a number of viral videos surfacing throughout the year.

Queen Letizia of Spain and the Princess of Wales (when Duchess of Cambridge) photographed on Garter Day at Windsor Castle, June 17, 2019. Footage of the royals' interaction has gone viral on TikTok. Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images

Uploaded to TikTok by user @the_blazing_royals on September 1, one of the latest social media videos of the princess to go viral shows her interacting with the wife of King Felipe VI of Spain, during the annual Garter Day ceremony at Windsor Castle in 2019.

Felipe married former newscaster Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano, who had been briefly married once before, in 2004.

King Charles III (when Prince of Wales) attended their wedding in Madrid, and in 2014 the couple became the King and Queen of Spain upon the abdication of the former King Juan Carlos I.

Felipe and Letizia have visited Britain on a number of occasions since their marriage, and have met with Kate at largescale events such as Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012.

One of their most recent meetings was made in 2019, where King Felipe was installed as a knight of the Order of the Garter by Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle.

As shown in the TikTok footage, Kate and Letizia stood together during the public-facing aspects of the day, with the princess accompanying the queen in the carriage procession after the church ceremony at St George's Chapel.

As Letizia entered the carriage, Kate was seen asking the royal if she was alright.

Captioned "Princess Catherine and Queen Letizia ❤️," the video footage has been viewed over 200,000 times on TikTok so far, gaining in excess of 7,000 likes and numerous comments, many of which have praised the royals and their interaction.

"She is always so beautifully natural whether it's with Royalty or ordinary people. ❤️," wrote one user of Kate.

"So beautiful," wrote another of the interaction, with a further comment reading: "Two of the most elegant women on the planet. ❤️"

Felipe and Letizia were among the world royals who traveled to Britain to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II last year.

In a message sent to King Charles, Felipe said he was "deeply saddened" by the news of Elizabeth's death, adding that he and Letizia would "miss her dearly."

The royal couple were also guests at Charles' coronation on May 6, where they attended the historic ceremony at Windsor Castle as well as a reception at Buckingham Palace.

The British and Spanish royals are related most closely through Queen Victoria, whose granddaughter Princess Ena of Battenberg (King Felipe's great-grandmother) married King Alfonso XIII of Spain.

Through the marriages of her nine children and 42 grandchildren, Queen Victoria forged familial links between each of the major European royal houses.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

