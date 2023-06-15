Kate Middleton and Prince William's Royal Tour Dance Moments Go Viral

Prince William and Kate Middleton, Britain's Prince and Princess of Wales, have seen their dance moves go viral, after fans shared clips from the couple's royal tours to TikTok this month.

William and Kate have undertaken a number of overseas visits since their marriage in 2011. Most recently, the couple spent three days in Boston in December 2022, attending the second annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony.

Prince William and Kate Middleton photographed dancing at the Vaiku Falekaupule in Tuvalu, September 18, 2012. Footage from the event has gone viral on TikTok. Arthur Edwards - Pool/Getty Images

Royal tours are often made at the invitation of British government or the nations that wish to play host. Throughout her reign, the late Queen Elizabeth II is reported to have visited over 100 countries, including every one to have joined the Commonwealth, of which she was head. Then, in 2015, owing to her advancing age, Elizabeth ceased making overseas trips.

So far, King Charles has made one official royal tour during his reign, which began in September 2022, when he and Queen Camilla visited Germany in March.

These tours often involve meetings with dignitaries and official receptions, but also include community events. Several of these have seen younger members of the royal family invited to show their moves on the dancefloor.

Uploaded to TikTok by user princessmiddleton_, the new viral clip shows William and Kate on two of their royal tours as they danced at the invitation of their hosts.

A pair of the clips show the couple as they took part in a traditional Garifuna festival in Belize in the Caribbean. William and Kate made a three-stop visit to the Caribbean in March 2022 to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

The couple met with crowds of well-wishers who had travelled to see them at each of their stops in Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas. However, the tour was overshadowed by anti-monarchy and pro-reparations protests and poorly staged photo opportunities.

Later clips show the couple dancing during the Vaiku Falekaupule ceremony on the island of Tuvalu in the South Pacific. The couple's tour included visits to Singapore, Malaysia and the Solomon Islands.

The edited video has been viewed over 182,000 times on TikTok, with more than 4,000 likes and numerous comments, many of which have praised the royals for their rhythm.

"William knows how to move," wrote one user. "Adorable couple...can't be easy to let go when you on world is watching," posted another. A third comment read: "William has natural rhythm like his mum did (and actually Charles can dance well also)."

During his younger years, Charles' dance moves were well regarded. He tried his skills at the samba in front of news cameras during a 1978 visit to Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

King Charles III (when Prince of Wales) and Princess Diana (left) dancing in Sydney, Australia, March 28, 1983. And actors Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor (right) photographed in character as Diana and Charles in Netflix's "The Crown." Anwar Hussein/Getty Images/NETFLIX

During his marriage to Princess Diana from 1981 to 1996, the press and public were eager to see the couple dancing together. They famously took to the dancefloor publicly for the first time to open a charity ball in Sydney, Australia, in 1983.

This moment was so widely publicized at the time that Netflix recreated it for the fourth season of its hit royal drama, The Crown. Charles was played by actor Josh O'Connor and Diana by Emma Corrin. The actress was wearing an exact replica of the princess' Bruce Oldfield blue chiffon evening gown.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

