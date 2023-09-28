U.S.

Katie Hobbs Stepping Down as Arizona Governor Raises Questions

By
U.S. Katie Hobbs Kari Lake Arizona Republican

Katie Hobbs is stepping down temporarily as governor of Arizona this evening, state treasurer Kimberly Yee has revealed.

Yee, a Republican, will serve as acting governor until mid-morning on Friday. The reason has not been released and Hobbs has not commented on the move.

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, Yee said she was "pleased to step into this role." Newsweek has reached out to the governor's office by email.

The announcement has prompted intense speculation on social media, as well as mockery from the campaign of Kari Lake, the Republican who lost to Hobbs last November. Lake has refused to concede defeat and insists the election was rigged against her, despite this claim being repeatedly rejected in court.

Governor Katie Hobbs
Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs at a Super Bowl press conference in Phoenix on February 13. She will resume her duties on Friday. Carmen Mandato/GETTY

The Lake campaign's account posted: "In fairness to Katie Hobbs, she hasn't been the real Governor of Arizona for a lot longer than that."

Monica Crowley, who was Treasury assistant secretary for public affairs under Donald Trump, posted on X asking where Hobbs was, adding: "WTF is going on in Arizona?!"

Erin Elizabeth, who describes herself on X as a "free speech journalist" and has more than 146,000 followers, posted: "JUST IN -- Katie Hobbs is not the Governor of Arizona. Republican Kimberly Yee the state treasurer is currently the Acting Governor. We do not know a reason yet why this has happened. Thoughts?"

Yee said in her statement: "I have been notified that I will be serving as Acting Governor beginning later this evening until mid-morning tomorrow.

"While I am pleased to step into this role, I will refrain from naming directors to the 13 agencies that currently have vacancies and will not call the Arizona Legislature into session to confirm them."

The state's Republican Senate has refused to confirm 13 of Hobbs's cabinet nominees, in what the governor has described as "an abuse of the confirmation process."

The 13 nominees, in departments such as transportation and environmental quality, are currently leading their agencies as executive deputy directors. Hobbs has accused the GOP of creating "a political circus that is beneath the dignity of the Arizona State Senate."

Jake Hoffman, the Republican state senator who heads the nominations committee, replied: "Hobbs is the only person to blame for her nominees struggling to succeed under actual due diligence."

In her statement Yee added: "I do hope when the Governor returns to Arizona, she will promptly name qualified directors to these important state agencies and remove the legal uncertainty that exists for all of the regulatory actions taken by the agencies.

"I expect to see a swift resolution to this matter, so we can get back to getting the work done for Arizona taxpayers. The people of Arizona deserve leaders who follow the rule of law."

Lake is also a prominent supporter of former President Trump's discredited claim that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against him. Newsweek has contacted her office for comment by email.

Earlier this month Lake told an Arizona House committee: "Our elections are merely theatre, to make us think we're choosing our elected officials when in fact we're not."

On Tuesday she shared a video on X featuring a montage of media outlets' speculation on whether she will run for the Senate, with the caption: "Stay tuned."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 06
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 06
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC