Kaylee Goncalves' Sister Defends Surviving Idaho Roommate Over 911 Delay

The sister of one of the slain University of Idaho students has defended a surviving roommate who did not immediately call 911 after seeing a masked intruder in the home on the night of the killings.

Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary in the November 13 killings.

Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found dead in an off-campus rental house in Moscow, Idaho. The women lived in the house with two other roommates, who were not harmed, while Chapin was visiting Kernodle, his girlfriend.

A probable cause affidavit unsealed on Thursday said investigators believe the killings occurred between 4 a.m and 4.25 a.m. The students' bodies were not discovered by police until after a 911 call was made at 11.58 a.m. requesting aid for an unconscious person.

Chillingly, it revealed that surviving roommate Dylan Mortensen—identified in the document only as D.M.–had opened her bedroom door after hearing crying and saw a man in black clothing with bushy eyebrows and a mask over his nose and mouth walking toward her. D.M. froze and the man walked to the sliding glass door. She then locked herself in her room, the affidavit said.

The roommate's actions on the night of the killings have been scrutinized and criticized on social media, but Goncalves' sister Alivea Goncalves came to her defense in a recent interview.

"Dylan is really young and she was probably really, really scared," Goncalves told NewsNation's Brian Entin in an interview that aired Sunday night.

"And until we have any more information, I think everyone should stop passing judgments because you don't know what you would do in that situation."

Shanon Gray, a lawyer for Goncalves' family, told Fox News recently that the roommate is also "a victim in this case."

"Everybody kind of forgets that," Gray said. "She is still a victim in this case and the fact that she was able to give some additional identification I think it beneficial to this case."

Speaking about why she went back into her room, Gray said the roommate "was scared, she was scared to death and rightly so...who knows what was going through her mind but the Goncalves family doesn't have any ill will towards her or anything like that."

The affidavit said that D.M. and the other surviving roommate told investigators that the home's occupants were asleep or at least in their rooms by 4 a.m. on November, except Kernodle who received a DoorDash order around then.

It said D.M. said she was awoken at about 4 a.m. to what sounded like Goncalves playing with her dog in a bedroom on the third floor. Soon after, D.M. said she heard what sounded like Goncalves say something like, "there's someone here" although phone records show it could have been Kernodle who said it. She looked out of her bedroom but did not see anything, the affidavit said.

A short time later, D.M. reported opening her door again after thinking she heard crying from Kernodle's room and heard a male voice saying something like, "it's ok, I'm going to help you." It was after she opened her door a third time, she said, that she saw the masked intruder.

The affidavit also detailed how DNA evidence, surveillance footage and cell phone records led law enforcement to Kohberger as the suspect.

Kohberger's public defender in Pennsylvania, Jason LaBar, said earlier in January that his client is "eager to be exonerated of these charges" and "should be presumed innocent until proven otherwise." Kohberger's attorney in Idaho, public defender Anne Taylor, didn't respond to Newsweek's request for comment.

Kohberger made his first appearance in an Idaho court on January 5 after being extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested at his parents' home on December 30.

Attorneys, investigators and others in the case are barred from talking after a judge placed them under a sweeping gag order.