Video of Keenan Anderson's Arrest and Tasering Viewed 350,000 Times

A video showing police tasering and arresting 31-year-old Keenan Anderson, who died shortly afterwards after suffering a cardiac arrest, in Los Angeles has been viewed more than 350,000 times on Twitter.

Police released bodycam footage of the incident, which Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass described as "deeply disturbing," on Wednesday.

A one-minute, 26 second clip showing Anderson being repeatedly tasered on the ground as he shouts "they're trying to George Floyd me," was posted on Twitter by local journalist Jon Peltz.

It was widely shared including by Isaac Bryan, a Democratic member of the California State Senate, who in reference to Anderson said: "English Teacher, friend, mentor and so much more tased to death by the LAPD in this encounter."

The incident began when officers were called to a traffic collision at the intersection of Venice and Lincoln Boulevards.

After being told he was one of the drivers, a motorbike-riding police officer stopped Anderson whilst he was running in the road.

Anderson, appearing distressed and erratic, told the officer someone was trying kill him and "put stuff" in his car.

The officer instructed Anderson to remain where he was, describing the incident as a "possible DUI [driving under the influence]" on his radio.

After a couple of minutes, Anderson ran away from the officer who pursued on motorbike, catching up in the middle of traffic along with a number of other officers.

They pushed Anderson to the floor, with one officer shouting: "Turn over or I'm going to taser you."

As seen in the Twitter footage, Anderson replies "I can't," followed by "they're trying to George Floyd me" as police attempt to force him onto his stomach.

One of the officers then deploys his taser, prompting Anderson to shout: "They're trying to kill me."

In total, the taser was used on Anderson five times in the clip before the footage cuts out.

Anderson was transported to a Santa Monica hospital, where, according to police, four and a half hours later, he had a cardiac arrest and died.

An investigation into the death is being conducted by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office.

In separate incidents, two other men, 45-year-old Takar Smith and 35-year-old Oscar Sanchez, were shot dead by police in Los Angeles on January 2 and January 3.

After video of the three incidents was released on Wednesday, Bass commented: "I have grave concerns about the deeply disturbing tapes that were released today. My heart goes out to the families and loved ones who are mourning the loss of Takar Smith, Keenan Anderson and Oscar Sanchez.

"Full investigations are underway, and I pledge that the City's investigations into these deaths will be transparent and will reflect the values of Los Angeles. I will ensure that the City's investigations will drive only toward truth and accountability. Furthermore, the officers involved must be placed on immediate leave."

Anderson was the cousin of Patrisse Cullors, a co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, who said he had been "killed by LAPD" on Instagram.

Newsweek has contacted the Los Angeles Police Department for comment.

In April 2021, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd during an attempted arrest the previous May, sparking mass protests and disorder in cities across the U.S.