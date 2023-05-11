Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Blasts CNN Over Trump Town Hall

Claudia Conway, daughter of former Donald Trump ally Kellyanne Conway, has slammed CNN for airing the ex-president's town hall in New Hampshire.

Trump's town hall came a day after he had been found liable in a sexual abuse case. Claudia Conway sarcastically called the move a "fantastic, tasteful idea from a major news network," adding that the situation made her want to "throw up."

She wasn't the only one to voice their disapproval, as CNN's Jake Tapper went viral on Wednesday night for his summation of Trump's performance, citing a number of alleged "lies" that he told.

It was the first time that Trump had appeared on CNN since the 2016 Presidential Election. However, despite the seven-year absence from the news network, some were still furious to see him back on the air.

Kellyanne Conway, pictured at the "White House Plumbers" premiere in April 2023, is a former ally of Donald Trump, but her daughter Claudia Conway has spoken out about his recent appearance on CNN. Trump hosted a town hall on CNN a day after being found liable of sexual abuse. Paul Morigi / Brandon Bell/Getty Images

"Yeah because let's give the man who was found liable for sexual assault yesterday a platform where he can lie [...] to lunatics that applaud him," Claudia Conway wrote on Twitter on Wednesday evening. "Yes. Sounds like a fantastic, tasteful idea from a major news network."

While Kellyanne Conway was Trump's campaign manager and senior counselor to the president during his time in office, her husband at the time, George Conway, and her daughter have always been vocal opponents of Trump.

yeah because let’s give the man who was found liable for sexual assault yesterday a platform where he can lie (again.. about the same thing) to lunatics that applaud him. yes. sounds like a fantastic, tasteful idea from a major news network — Claudia Conway (@claudiamconwayy) May 11, 2023

A Twitter user replied to Claudia Conway's tweet, saying it's "insane" that laughing at "rape" has been normalized. "Makes me want to throw up," Claudia Conway replied

A jury found Trump liable for the sexual abuse of writer E Jean Carroll in an incident that occurred in New York in 1996. She had accused Trump of raping her, but the jury didn't find Trump liable of rape. He was also found liable for wanton disregard and of the defamation of Carroll. In total Carroll will receive $5 million in damages as a result of the verdict.

Continuing to discuss Trump's appearance and rhetoric on CNN during the town hall at Manchester, New Hampshire, Claudia Conway picked out more issues with a sarcastic tone.

"Yes let's pardon January 6th insurrectionists too !!! and lie about the election !!! and mock a woman we sexually assaulted !! this is so awesome CNN !! thank u for embarrassing yourselves," Claudia Conway wrote, including an emoji with hearts for eyes.

"CNN should just hire Tucker Carlson if they want to spread misinformation so explicitly," she wrote, referencing the Republican broadcaster who was recently fired by Fox News.

Her comments drew anger from some on Twitter, with one user commenting that she's a "disgrace" to her family. Claudia Conway clapped back by agreeing and tagging her parents George and Kellyanne, writing "aren't I the worst?"

Prior to Trump's appearance on CNN, there were multiple calls to boycott the channel across social media. Following the town hall, CNN host Tapper's assessment of the former president's talking points were praised online after he called out a number of alleged inaccuracies.