Donald Trump Embraces His Nemesis

Donald Trump is set to take part in a town hall hosted by the news network he arguably dislikes the most. It has sparked debate whether CNN should be treating him like any other 2024 candidate.

The former president will appear on CNN for the first time since 2016 when he answers questions from moderator Kaitlan Collins. Trump will also be quizzed on Wednesday night by a New Hampshire audience consisting of likely GOP voters.

The decision for Trump to appear on CNN was met with surprise and dismay. For years, the Republican has singled out the network as one of the biggest pushers of what he calls "fake news," and he still continues to mock and attack CNN today.

The feud between Trump and CNN during his time as president included the Republican at times refusing to answer questions from its reporters at press briefings.

Donald Trump is introduced during the CNN presidential debate at The Venetian Las Vegas on December 15, 2015. The former president will appear on CNN for the first time in years during a town hall on May 10. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In July 2017, Trump's disdain of CNN took a bizarre turn when he tweeted a GIF of an edited clip of him beating former WWE owner Vince McMahon as a part of a scripted attack. In it, McMahon's head was replaced with the CNN logo. Trump shared the GIF on Twitter with the caption "#FraudNewsCNN."

Even while promoting his appearance at the town hall, Trump couldn't help taking a dig at the network over its ratings since he left the White House, while saying Wednesday's event could be a "disaster" for both sides.

"I'll be doing CNN tomorrow night, LIVE from the Great State of New Hampshire, because they are rightfully desperate to get those fantastic (TRUMP!) ratings once again," the former president posted on his social-media app Truth Social on Tuesday.

"They made me a deal I couldn't refuse!!! Could be the beginning of a New & Vibrant CNN, with no more Fake News, or it could turn into a disaster for all, including me. Let's see what happens?"

In recent years, Trump has largely shunned non-conservative media outlets. He has chosen to give interviews to Fox News, as well as OAN and Newsmax, where he continues to make 2020 election fraud claims without much pushback.

Trump's CNN town hall will be the first of many promotional pushes that the former president will take part in on mainstream channels beyond Fox News, according to political website The Hill.

"Going outside the traditional Republican 'comfort zone' was a key to President Trump's success in 2016," a Trump adviser told The Hill. "Some other candidates are too afraid to take this step in their quest to defeat Joe Biden, and are afraid to do anything other than Fox News."

Trump's return to CNN arrived amid long-running suggestions that the channel is aiming to become more politically neutral and not as constantly critical of the former president under new leader Chris Licht.

David Zaslav, CEO of CNN's parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, also supported Trump's upcoming appearance. He said that, because the former president is favorite to clinch the 2024 GOP primary, it is warranted.

"The U.S. has [a] divided government," Zaslav recently told CNBC. "All voices should be heard on CNN. That's what you see. Republicans and Democrats are on the air. This is a new CNN."

"Former President Trump is going to be on CNN," says @JoeSquawk.



"He should be," says $WBD CEO David Zaslav. "We're in divided government. All voices should be heard on #CNN. That's what you see. Republicans and Democrats are on the air. This is a new CNN." pic.twitter.com/9fQ67Mm0bt — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) May 5, 2023

After CNN confirmed the town hall, a number of people criticized the network for helping publicize Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. He is still under investigation for allegedly inciting an insurrection on January 6, 2022, as well as attempting to overturn the 2020 election results while pushing false voter-fraud claims.

CNN is now facing greater scrutiny over the town hall. It takes place one day after a jury found the former president liable for sexually abusing ex-Elle columnist E. Jean Carroll at a Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s. Trump then defamed her character while denying the assault took place.

Alexander Vindman is the former U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and whistleblower whose testimony led to Trump's first impeachment. He was one of those who said they would be boycotting CNN's town hall in the wake of the Carroll ruling.

"This CNN hosted town hall is a terrible idea. There will never be anything conventional about Donald Trump. He is a proven sexual predator, inveterate liar, corrupt actor, & insurrectionist. On top of all that he was a utterly incompetent POTUS. Let's not normalize him," Vindman tweeted.

"The justification that he's the GOP front runner is very thin. The decision was clearly taken by CNN chief exec for the purpose of generating ratings. It's a very bad look that undermines a news brand that seeks to espouse democratic principles. I for one refuse to watch."

MSNBC host Chris Hayes also criticized the timing of allowing Trump to take part in a primetime town hall now that a jury has ruled he sexually abused Carroll. He tweeted on Tuesday: "Very cool to give Trump a chance to defame this woman again on live national TV."

Ted Koppel, former anchor on ABC's Nightline, defended CNN for hosting Trump, despite the 2024 hopeful's controversies.

"So, no more live political events, because politicians can be nasty? Because politicians can tell lies?" Koppel told The New York Times. "I'm not sure that news organizations should necessarily be in the business of making ideological judgments. Is he a legitimate object of news attention? You bet."

Newsweek has contacted CNN for comment via email.