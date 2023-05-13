Kellyanne Conway Has Some New Advice for Donald Trump

Kellyanne Conway offered advice to former President Donald Trump about who he should pick as his running mate if he wins the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

Speculation about who Trump would select as his vice presidential running mate if he wins the Republican presidential primary election has already begun, more than eight months before the first vote will be cast in the race to become the GOP nominee. Several high-profile conservatives have been listed as potential contenders, but Conway, a former Trump campaign adviser, revealed on Saturday who she believes Trump should pick.

She told Politico that Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who has reportedly mulled a presidential run himself, should be considered as a potential vice president for Trump. She said she has personally suggested Suarez in conversations with Trump.

"Francis Suarez can be POTUS one day. It is up to the voters when that day is," Conway told Politico. "I've not been shy about telling President Trump that Suarez should be on the short short list for VP should Trump be the nominee."

Kellyanne Conway speaks with reporters at the White House on August 26, 2020. Conway on Saturday told Politico she believes Trump should consider Miami Mayor Francis Suarez as a potential running mate in the 2024 presidential election. ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images

Conway pointed to Suarez's "natural ability to connect with and listen to the people" as well as his "remarkable" record as mayor of one of the largest cities in Florida as to why he should be considered as a potential running mate.

Suarez, however, told Politico he is not interested in becoming vice president and that he will make his decision on whether to run for president by late June.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's campaign and Suarez' office for comment via email.

Who Is Miami Mayor Francis Suarez?

Suarez, a Republican, was first elected to his mayoral position in 2017. He has taken a more moderate position on some issues including LGBTQ+ rights and climate change, and received bipartisan support for his reelection bid in 2021 when he received 78 percent of the vote.

He has been critical of Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is also viewed as a potential presidential candidate. Despite Conway's call for Suarez to be considered as Trump's running mate, the Miami mayor did not vote for Trump during the 2020 presidential election, and voted for DeSantis' Democratic opponent Andrew Gillum in the 2018 gubernatorial race, but ultimately backed DeSantis in 2022.

He previously told Politico that he voted for a Republican who "is civil, that treats people with respect, that inspires people, that has those sets of characteristics" in the 2020 race.

He has spoken out against some of DeSantis' policies, including voicing disagreement with him after he sent a plane of migrants to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, last September.

"I'm opposed to both Republicans and Democrats using people to make political points on something so sensitive and so vulnerable as people who are immigrants," he told CBS Miami. "And it's been done by both sides. This is something that both parties share the blame."