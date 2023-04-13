Ken Block's Daughter Responds After Someone Mocks Her Helmet

Motorsport star Ken Block's daughter Lia is building on the legacy that he left after his death in a snowmobile accident at the age of 55 in January.

Lia has shown that she is rather handy behind the wheel as she looks to follow in the footsteps of her father, with a need for speed driving her to show some great handling skills.

The 16-year-old is also not prepared to ignore those who snipe at her on social media and was quick to clap back when a negative comment was made against her in a post at the start of the week.

Ken Block is seen during the Rally di Monza in Italy on November 28, 2014. Block's daughter Lia is building on the legacy that he left after his death in a snowmobile accident at the age of 55. Getty Images

A video shared on Instagram by Downforce Media Group showed Lia powering around a track in an Indy training car, indicating that she has the qualities to continue the Block name in professional motor sport.

The clip was captioned: "Yesterday was such a blast getting to document @liakblock absolutely dominate the track! Her first time at AMP and she was putting down some incredibly fast times!

"It was also a pleasure getting to meet @mrslucyjonesblock. They are both such kind people and I'm excited to see where they go from here!"

In among the praise being heaped on Lia for her driving skills in comments on the video, was a comment about her plain black helmet.

The person wrote: "Why not a cool helmet Lia?!"

Lia was quick to hit back, saying: "a carbon @stilo_usa helmet is cool enough"

This was backed up by Stilo Helmets, who wrote: "@liakblock agreed"

Stilo is one of the industry leaders in motorsport helmets and they are worn by Sébastien Loeb and co-driver Daniel Elena, who won the World Rally Championship nine times in a row. Loeb is the most successful rally driver of all-time.

Other comments backed Block's daughter, with one sayi😎"

In March, Lia and her mother, Block's wife, Lucy celebrated the life of the motorsport legend when they went for a blast around a new track in the snow.

In an Instagram post, a series of photos were shared by Lucy, which showed Lia taking the wheel.

Grace McGowan, who posted the photos, wrote: "Today, 4/3, we honor @kblock43, the empire he built, and legacy he left behind.

"I recently went out to Ain't Care Acres, Ken's favorite place, to watch Lia and Lucy Block drive the can-ams on the ranch's newest track. I know he would be so proud of them and is truly missed."

Block was killed while riding a snowmobile up a steep slope in Utah's Wasatch County. The vehicle upended and landed on top of him, according to a statement shared by the local sheriff's office on Facebook. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The rally driver and YouTuber's death was confirmed in an Instagram post by executives at his clothing label Hoonigan Industries.

"It's with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today," read the statement shared on the social media platform.

"Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed," the statement said.

Block, who co-founded the skate-wear clothing brand DC Shoes, had been a competitive rally driver since 2005.

He was named Rally America's Rookie of the Year in his inaugural season and went on to scoop rallycross medals at the X Games, as well as achieving podium finishes in the World Rallycross Championship.

He also competed in other high-octane sports, including snowboarding, motocross and skateboarding.

Block achieved immense popularity through his YouTube channel, where he shared multiple videos of himself performing daring stunts in a number of different vehicles. His channel has almost 2 million subscribers.

