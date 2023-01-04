Ken Block Fans React to Rally Driver's Last Post Hours Before His Death

Fans of rally driver and YouTube star Ken Block have reacted to his last post on Twitter before he died in a snowmobile accident near his Utah ranch on Monday.

The 55-year-old motorsport legend, who also co-founded DC Shoes, had been sharing videos of clearing snow from his ranch with an array of specially designed vehicles, on TikTok and other social media channels.

He had teased a new video on YouTube of his 16-year-old daughter Lia, who is signed to his motorsport team, Hoonigan Racing. Block was promoting Lia putting a vintage Audi Quattro through its paces with the promise of some high speeds thrills and spills.

Block posted a couple of photos of his daughter with the cars she would be driving and captioned the post: "The 4th and final episode of my 16-year-old daughter Lia buying, tearing down, rebuilding and now driving her '85 Audi Ur Quattro will be live at 8am PST tomorrow on my YouTube channel. Will her Audi finally do a donut?? Or will it break in the attempt? Tune in to find out!"

In a tragic turn of events, Block's fans were shocked to learn the news of his death. The local sheriff's office said in a statement that the racing driver was riding a snowmobile up a steep slope in Wasatch County when the vehicle upended and landed on top of him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office added that Block had been riding with a group shortly before he passed away, but was alone at the time of the crash.

The tweet about his daughter's YouTube video became a place where fans of Block paid tribute to the acclaimed rally driver.

Andrew Huberman, who hosted a podcast with Block, shared a black and white portrait of the racing driver and wrote in the comments: "Such a huge loss. Ken had a fire inside, a huge heart & left behind a beautiful family & so many one-of-a-kind heroic feats. His photo was already on the HLP wall thanks to Mike Blabac (our and Ken's photographer). Prayers to his family, friends in rally, skateboarding & life."

One fan wrote: "Another legend taken too soon. gutted he's gone my thoughts go out to the whole Block family. R.I.P Ken."

While another paid tribute, writing: "Thank you, Ken, for sharing your breathtaking talent with us—he was definitely one-of-kind."

A third added: "RIP Ken. Thank you for so many amazing memories"

Another fan wrote: "Thoughts with the whole family, Ken was the GOAT, and always happy to meet fans."

While another summed up what most were thinking: "Can't believe you are gone. In a blink of an eye. A legend, a father and husband. Will miss you so much @kblock43"

Block's death was also confirmed in an Instagram post on Monday by executives at his clothing label, Hoonigan Industries.

The statement on social media read: "It's with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today. Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed."

