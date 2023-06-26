U.S.

Ketanji Brown Jackson's Unique Opinion on Supreme Court's Trump Hotel Case

By
U.S. Ketanji Brown Jackson Donald Trump Supreme Court Trump Hotels

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson issued her own unique opinion on the Supreme Court's decision in the case concerning records related to a hotel once owned by former President Donald Trump.

On Monday, the court announced that it was tossing a case about whether Democratic lawmakers should be able to sue a government agency for documents related to Trump's then-owned hotel in Washington, D.C. Both sides had asked the justices to dismiss the lawsuit after the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case.

While all nine of the Supreme Court justices agreed that the case should be dropped, Jackson dissented on the way that the case was tossed out, saying that she would have done so using a different procedural mechanism.

Monday's order vacated the D.C. Circuit Court's decision, sending the case back to the lower court with instructions to dismiss the case. Although Jackson agreed the case should be dismissed, she wanted to allow the circuit court's decision to stand, Alex Badas, a political scientist specializing in judicial politics, explained.

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson at the Capitol on February 7, 2023, in Washington, D.C. While Jackson agreed with the Supreme Court's recent decision to drop a case, she disagreed with the way it was tossed out. Jacquelyn Martin-Pool/Getty Images

"[Jackson's opinion] would make it a binding precedent for future cases that come up in the D.C. Circuit," Badas told Newsweek.

The case had raised questions about whether individual congressional lawmakers should be able to demand executive branch documents, without support from a full committee, under a federal law known as the "Seven Member Rule." The checks-and-balances rule, which is seldom used, allows any seven members of House or Senate oversight committees to ask for documents from executive agencies.

The dispute had arisen after members of the House committee's Democratic minority sought financial records related to Trump's hotel over concerns that there was a potential conflict of interest between Trump as president and Trump as the founder of the Trump Organization, which operated his properties throughout his administration.

The General Services Admission, which leased the building that Trump converted into a hotel, refused to hand over documents related to the bidding process. However, Democratic lawmakers obtained many of the documents through other means.

Read more

Badas said that because the lower courts had ruled in favor of the congressional lawmakers, letting that decision stand would have "made it easier for a minority of congressional committees to try to receive documents from the executive branch" in future cases.

"By vacating the decision and instructing the D.C. Circuit Court to dismiss the case, it will be as if the case never happened, and it will not be a precedent in future cases," he said.

Democrats had voluntarily agreed that the case should be abandoned by the Supreme Court.

Several of the former lawmakers who originally filed the suit have either died or left Congress, and last year, the Trump Organization completed the sale of the hotel to CGI Merchant Group and its partner Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., which now operates the property as a Waldorf Astoria hotel.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 30
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 30
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC