Kid Rock Conspiracy Theory Takes Off After He Was Seen Drinking Bud Light

A conspiracy theory over Kid Rock drinking Bud Light after he led a boycott of the beer has gone viral.

The musician, 52, was spotted holding a can of Bud Light while attending a Colt Ford show in Nashville. This came just months after Kid Rock—real name Robert James Ritchie—infamously shot up cases of the beer with a machine gun and declared "F*** Bud Light."

The ongoing outrage at Bud Light happened because some online were mad the beer brand teamed up with transgender influencer, Dylan Mulvaney, for a social media campaign. The company also sent her commemorative, not-for-public-sale cans of beer with her face on them. That gift was to mark the one-year anniversary of her gender transition.

Kid Rock speaks onstage during 31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on April 8, 2016 in New York City. He has been mocked for drinking Bud Light after shooting up cases of the beer. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

But now, one person is saying Kid Rock is the victim of photoshopping and was drinking Coors Light, not Bud Light.

An X, formerly known as Twitter, user with the handle @1mZerOCool claimed the can of beer in Kid Rock's hand was photoshopped and posted several photos showing alleged evidence of the photo editing.

"I saw@TMZ put out a story showing @KidRock drinking Bud Light actually he was drinking a Coors Light can This a lie someone altered it Look at the pic carefully also the blue outline doesn't match the blue can someone took the bud light logo & insert it over the blue on the can," they wrote on X, in a tweet that's been viewed more than 46,000 times.

Newsweek contacted Kid Rock's representatives for comment.

Other social media users were divided in the replies.

"There were actually several pics from different angles. Good try, though," wrote one person.

Another added: "That you put this much thought into this is truly respectable. Fact is it was a bud light but good try. Yes your hero has gone woke, but if this helps you sleep at night then good for you."

And a third wrote: "Thank you for additional information about this."

But one person pointed out some issues with the photos in the viral tweet.

"I like how you altered the photo. In the original the words are horizontal. In your images they're verticle. Nice try," they replied.

The singer was previously mocked for continuing to sell Bud Light at his Tennessee bar even though he vowed to ban it.

A source told Newsweek Bud Light was sold at Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N' Roll Steakhouse between June 9 and June 12 during the Country Music Association Festival.

"I mentioned it to the waitress. She said they actually stopped selling it for a week right after [Kid Rock's video], then started selling it again," X user @GeorgeDShearer told Newsweek at the time.