Kid Rock Mocked for Drinking Bud Light After Igniting Boycott

Musician Kid Rock was mocked on social media on Friday after photos showed him drinking Bud Light, despite previously criticizing the beer for its partnership with Dylan Mulvaney and igniting a widespread boycott.

"Kid Rock has gone woke," Ben Collins of NBC News wrote on X, formerly Twitter, sharing a story from TMZ that reported on Kid Rock holding a Bud Light can.

On Friday, TMZ obtained photos that captured Kid Rock holding Bud Light while attending Colt Ford's show in Nashville, Tennessee, the previous night. Kid Rock, 52, whose given name is Robert James Ritchie, was seen at the Skydeck concert venue while drinking from and holding a can of Bud Light.

🚨🚨🚨Kid Rock has gone woke🚨🚨🚨https://t.co/7cIcHqzsQH — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) August 18, 2023

The photos came several months after he posted a video in which he shot up several cases of Bud Light in response to the beer's decision to partner with Mulvaney, a transgender influencer and activist.

"Grandpa is feeling a little frisky today. Let me tell you as clear and concise as possible," Kid Rock said in the video shared to social media in May. "F*** Bud Light and f*** Anheuser-Busch."

The video garnered widespread responses on social media and even prompted model Bri Teresi to recreate the video showing herself shooting Bud Light cans as well as other items she criticized as going "woke."

Kid Rock follows his shot from the 15th tee during the celebrity at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Michigan, on September 14, 2019. On August 18, 2023, he was mocked on social media after photos showed him drinking Bud Light, a beer he previously criticized for its partnership with Dylan Mulvaney. Amy Lemus/NurPhoto/Getty

"I'm shooting at Honey Birdette lingerie, Tampax tampons & Budlight...These companies have all gone woke! Tampax tampons used a biological male to promote their tampons. Honey Birdette used a biological male to model their lingerie. & y'all know about Bud Light," she explained on X.

Shortly after the photos surfaced of Kid Rock, a number of other social media users responded, many mocking him.

"LOL. Last night Kid Rock was pictured drinking a Bud Light at a concert after he led an effort to cancel the company. It wasn't long ago he shot up a case of Bud Light with an AR-15," X user Sawyer Hackett wrote.

Mehdi Hasan of MSNBC wrote: "First, he doesn't just vow to boycott Bud Light, he shoots a case of it on camera with an AR-15. Then, not only does he go back to immediately drinking Bud Light again but he does it in public and gets caught. Can't make this stuff up."

Nick Adams, a conservative author endorsed by former President Donald Trump, also responded to the photos with a statement on X saying that he was launching an investigation into the allegations against Kid Rock.

"Kid Rock is an American icon and a patriot. He will be considered innocent until proven guilty. I have complete and total faith that we will unover [sic] the truth," the statement said.

Official statement regarding the Kid Rock/Bud Light situation. pic.twitter.com/Ak0kGJHluA — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) August 18, 2023

