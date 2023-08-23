Kim Kardashian Slammed Over New Video

Kim Kardashian is under fire again, this time for an Instagram post of her eldest child, North, with ex-husband Kanye West.

The 42-year-old reality star showed off North, 10, on Instagram during a trip to Japan. North was dressed in a blue kimono and walked away from the camera to reveal two extremely long extension braids that trailed behind her on the ground.

The tween then turned to the camera and made a funny pose, before the video ended.

Kim Kardashian attends The 2023 Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York City. She came under fire for a video she posted of her daughter North. Cindy Ord/Getty Images North America

Kardashian captioned the post simply with the letters "JP" for Japan and two emojis, a wave and a Japanese temple. Waves in Japan symbolize the complexity of existence as they can be calm and quiet, but also also powerful and resilient. They are also a symbol of rising good luck, according to Japanese accessories website Elenami.

"For what though like it's literally dragging on the ground," commented one person.

Another added: "Cringe."

And a third wrote: "You just let her do anything. She's too young for all that."

But others had different points of view, including on celebrating Kardashian's parenting choices.

"Things you can't do in America bc of how dirty it is," observed one person.

And someone complimented Kardashian: "I love how she allows her to express herself."

One person even wrote "backlash incoming!" as Kardashian is no stranger to receiving criticism online, especially on her social media.

Just last week, some Instagram users described the SKIMS shapewear owner as "contrived" because of a caption she posted to Instagram.

Kardashian, who is estimated to be worth $1.2 billion, according to Forbes, posted photos of herself in a pink lace jumpsuit to Instagram.

"When you don't sacrifice for what you want, what you want becomes the sacrifice," she captioned the post.

But many people in her comments accused her of being too privileged to make such a statement.

"What a stupid contrived thing to say," wrote one person.

Another added: "Please do tell what are you sacrificing??"

Aside from facing criticism on social media, Kardashian is gearing up to make her debut on Ryan Murphy's anthology series, American Horror Story.

She is starring in an unknown role of the show's 12th season which is called, AHS: Delicate, based on the newly released book Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine.

Described as "the feminist update to Rosemary's Baby we all needed," the psychological thriller follows Anna Alcott, who struggles to conceive and finally gets pregnant—only to suffer a miscarriage. Or so the doctors say—Anna is convinced that the baby is still growing inside her, although it doesn't seem to be human.

"It is essentially a horror novel about pregnancy," the author told Entertainment Weekly. "'It's a novel exploring not just the actual physical gruesomeness of what pregnancy is, but also the medical gaslighting that even modern, very privileged women experience as they're going through their pregnancies and the symptoms that I feel we as a culture still don't talk about for strange reasons."