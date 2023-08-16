Halloween has come early this year, with FX announcing the release date and first posters for Season 12 of creator and producer Ryan Murphy's spooky anthology series, American Horror Story.

Titled AHS: Delicate, the first-look posters have been sending fans into a frenzy on social media thanks to a needle-wielding Cara Delevingne and an unrecognizable Kim Kardashian, whose casting has already caused a stir.

But what nightmare fuel can we expect from the latest season of the divisive horror series? Here's everything we know so far.

What Is the American Horror Story Season 12 Theme?

Although it's yet to be released, AHS: Delicate is based on the upcoming book Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine, due out on August 17, 2023. This is the first time that Murphy has based a season on a novel, although past series have used plenty of real-world inspiration—from The Black Dahlia murder to John Wayne Gacy and the "Vampire Countess of Hungary" Elizabeth Bathory.

What Is American Horror Story: Delicate About?

Described as "The feminist update to Rosemary's Baby we all needed," psychological thriller Delicate follows Anna Alcott, who, after struggling to conceive, finally gets pregnant—only to suffer a miscarriage. Or so the doctors say, but Anna is convinced that the baby is still growing inside her, although it doesn't seem to be human.

"It is essentially a horror novel about pregnancy," the author told Entertainment Weekly. "'It's a novel exploring not just the actual physical gruesomeness of what pregnancy is, but also the medical gaslighting that even modern, very privileged women experience as they're going through their pregnancies and the symptoms that I feel we as a culture still don't talk about for strange reasons."

Is Kim Kardashian in American Horror Story?

In a casting decision that shook social media, Kim Kardashian will be making her horror debut in AHS: Delicate, in a role created specifically for the reality star.

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," Murphy told The Hollywood Reporter.

"Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

FX's poster reveal shows Kardashian donning a platinum wig, skin-tight leather and impossibly long lashes. Despite holding a spider against her stomach, in lieu of a baby bump, X users were more interested in her striking resemblance to fellow AHS star Lady Gaga.

"She's giving lady gaga," commented AuneePony, while Loryne said "I [thought] she was LADY Gaga."

Details of her character are currently being kept under wraps, but this isn't Kardashian's first foray outside of reality TV. The 42-year-old has previously hosted Saturday Night Live, made a cameo in 2008's Disaster Movie and, perhaps most famously, appeared in the music video in Fall Out Boy's 2007 single "Thnks fr th Mmrs."

Former-model-turned-actor Cara Delevingne looks unrecognizable in the first-look poster for "American Horror Story: Delicate." FX

Cara Delevingne Is Joining the Cast

Former model-turned-musician-turned-actor Cara Delevingne was last seen on the AHS: Delicate set on June 6. Her first big role was playing Margo in the coming-of-age movie Paper Towns (2015), with the 31-year-old more recently starring in TV shows Only Murders in the Building and Carnival Row, as well as presenting and executive producing the Hulu documentary series Planet Sex.

The poster reveal for AHS: Delicate shows a sinister Delevingne rocking a red-and-white wig, leather gloves and brandishing a huge needle, ready to inject an unsuspecting victim with a black widow spider. Although little is known about her role, the poster suggests she'll be in the medical field.

Emma Roberts Is Returning to AHS

A renowned scream queen, Emma Roberts is back for her sixth season of AHS. The 32-year-old has previously starred in AHS: Coven, Freak Show, Apocalypse and 1984, and made a one-episode cameo in season five, Cult. Like Kardashian, the FX poster reveal shows Roberts cradling a spider against her stomach, alongside the creepy caption "Don't worry, we'll hold you."

AHS alum Zachary Quinto will also be making an appearance. The 46-year-old starred in AHS: Murder House and Asylum, before playing an erotic art curator in season 11, NYC. He recently revealed a brief meeting with Kardashian on set, describing her to People as "lovely and warm" and "really in her element."

Emma Roberts is back for her sixth season of "American Horror Story," after starring or cameoing in past series. FX

Matt Czuchry Is Also Starring

Best known for playing Rory's on-again-off-again boyfriend Logan Huntzberger in Gilmore Girls and Dr. Conrad Hawkins in The Resident, Matt Czuchry is leaving drama behind to give horror a try. His casting was announced in April, with the 46-year-old actor rumored to be playing Emma Roberts' husband after the pair were spotted filming at a fertility clinic.

Rounding out the cast are Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, who previously starred in Murphy's Pose, Hellraiser star Odessa A'zion, and Succession's Annabelle Dexter-Jones.

When Is American Horror Story: Delicate Released?

Although season 11 was released just in time for Halloween last year, you can expect to see AHS: Delicate much sooner this time round. Part one will premiere on FX on September 20, 2023, and will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.

The series was originally meant to premiere as a full season, but production was put on hold due to the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes in Hollywood led by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA. That means the release date of part two and the exact number of episodes are yet to be confirmed.