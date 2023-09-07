Kim Kardashian's 'Tone Deaf' Message Slammed After Steve Harwell Death

Kim Kardashian has been slammed by a number of Instagram users who have taken issue with her latest choice of caption following the death of Steve Harwell.

While reality TV star and entrepreneur Kardashian did not make any direct reference to Harwell in her most recent Instagram upload, a number of social media users felt that her choice of words left much to be desired.

Smash Mouth lead singer Harwell, died on Monday of acute liver failure, according to the band's manager Robert Hayes. Several hours earlier, it was publicly disclosed that the musician was terminally ill. He was 56.

Kim Kardashian is pictured on May 1, 2023 in New York City. The reality TV star has come under fire for her most recent social media post. Cindy Ord/Getty Images North America

Days after Harwell's death, Kardashian took to Instagram to post a pair of mirror selfies that showed her posing in a gold bikini. In reference to her ensemble, Kardashian added the caption: "All that glitters is gold."

Fans of Harwell took umbrage at Kardashian's use of the term, which appears in the lyrics of Harwell's Smash Mouth 1999 hit track "All Star."

One Instagram user branded the choice of words "low key tone deaf," while another commented: "Did you know that the guy that sings this song just died?"

