Culture

Kim Kardashian's 'Tone Deaf' Message Slammed After Steve Harwell Death

By
Culture Kim Kardashian Celebrities Instagram Viral photo

Kim Kardashian has been slammed by a number of Instagram users who have taken issue with her latest choice of caption following the death of Steve Harwell.

While reality TV star and entrepreneur Kardashian did not make any direct reference to Harwell in her most recent Instagram upload, a number of social media users felt that her choice of words left much to be desired.

Smash Mouth lead singer Harwell, died on Monday of acute liver failure, according to the band's manager Robert Hayes. Several hours earlier, it was publicly disclosed that the musician was terminally ill. He was 56.

kim kardashian in white
Kim Kardashian is pictured on May 1, 2023 in New York City. The reality TV star has come under fire for her most recent social media post. Cindy Ord/Getty Images North America

Days after Harwell's death, Kardashian took to Instagram to post a pair of mirror selfies that showed her posing in a gold bikini. In reference to her ensemble, Kardashian added the caption: "All that glitters is gold."

Fans of Harwell took umbrage at Kardashian's use of the term, which appears in the lyrics of Harwell's Smash Mouth 1999 hit track "All Star."

One Instagram user branded the choice of words "low key tone deaf," while another commented: "Did you know that the guy that sings this song just died?"

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC