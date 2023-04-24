U.S.

Kim Potter Released From Jail at 4 A.M. To Protect Her From Protests

By
Minnesota

Kim Potter, the former Minnesota police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright in 2021 during a traffic stop, was released from prison in the early hours of Monday morning "out of an abundance of caution" for her safety, the Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) has said.

Potter was serving a two-year sentence at the Shakopee correctional facility, but has been released two-thirds of the way into her sentence due to Minnesota law, which allows the final third of a prison term to be served under supervised release.

Potter, a white officer, shot and killed Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, after mistakenly drawing her pistol instead of a stun gun. The incident sparked protests in a state still reeling from the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer the year prior.

At a trial, she was found guilty of both first-degree and second-degree manslaughter.

The former cop was released from prison at 4 a.m. local time at the direction of the DOC commissioner.

Kim Potter
In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands with defense attorney Earl Gray, as the verdict is read Thursday, December 23, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Jurors convicted Potter of two manslaughter charges in the killing of Daunte Wright, a Black motorist she shot during a traffic stop after she said she confused her pistol for a stun gun. Court TV/AP Photo

Andy Skoogman, a DOC spokesperson, said in a statement that the department's "criminal intelligence analysts closely monitored intelligence information in the days leading up to Potter's release. The analysts obtained information that elevated concern for Potter's safety, including threatening comments directed at her and the potential for violent protests outside the Shakopee correctional facility."

"Based on the intelligence we gathered, we released Potter at a time we felt was safest for her and for everyone at the correctional facility," he added.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

