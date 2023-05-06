King Charles' Recycled Coronation: Eco-Conscious King Reuses Historic Robes

One of the social causes that King Charles III is best known for championing is the environment. The monarch began making speeches in support of eco-initiatives and environmental reform in the 1970s, and he has continued to back these.

For Charles' coronation, sustainability has been a consideration in the planning and execution of the event. The aesthetics of the day will also pay homage to his love of nature and the countryside.

One theme running throughout the announced plans for the coronation has been recycling. Not only were the king's coronation invitations were sent to 2,000 guests on recycled card, but the key pieces of regalia and symbolic power to be used by Charles have all been passed down through generations of royals.

Buckingham Palace officials have said that Charles has decided not to commission new clothes and will instead wear pieces with historical significance, dating back to 1821.

King Charles III (when Prince of Wales) photographed at the State Opening of Parliament, London, May 10, 2022. The king will wear robes worn by his ancestors during his coronation at Westminster Abbey in the English capital. Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Clothing manufacture is one of the most-polluting industries on the planet, so, by choosing from an existing collection of robes, Charles is sticking to his eco-credentials. Importantly, too, Britain is experiencing a cost of living crisis, and the monarch's re-wearing of robes already in the royal collection eliminates the need to buy new ones.

But what will Charles be wearing at his coronation, and who wore them first? Newsweek has the answers.

Robe of State

The Robe of State is a long crimson robe edged with ermine fur and gold lace. It is worn by the monarch to their coronation and to events like the State Opening of Parliament.

Charles is expected to have chosen to wear his robe over one of his military uniforms, instead of the traditional silk knee breaches and hose. The king will sport the robe from Buckingham Palace, London, and into Westminster Abbey. It will be held behind him by the Pages of Honor, among whom will be Prince George.

Instead of commissioning a new Robe of State, Charles will use the one created in 1937 for his grandfather, King George VI.

Queen Elizabeth II photographed wearing her Robe of State to the State Opening of Parliament, London, December 6, 2000. King Charles will wear the robe worn by his grandfather, King George VI, to Westminster Abbey, London, on his coronation day. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Colobium Sindonis

Once inside the Abbey, Charles will remove the Robe of State for his anointing with holy oil. To do this, he will put on the Colobium Sindonis. This garment takes the form of a simple linen tunic, designed to hide the ornate clothing worn by the monarch beneath.

Instead of having a new vestment made, Charles has again opted to wear the Colobium Sindonis, created in 1937 for the coronation of his grandfather, King George VI.

Queen Elizabeth II also wore a Colobium Sindonis for her coronation. However, as a queen, the design was altered to cover her elaborate coronation gown and was designed by her dressmaker, Sir Norman Hartnell.

Queen Elizabeth II photographed wearing her specially designed Colobium Sindonis before her anointing, June 2, 1953. King Charles will wear the Colobium Sindonis made for his grandfather in 1937. Keystone/Getty Images

Supertunica

Following his anointing, Charles will remove the Colobium Sindonis and put on the Supertunica, which is a full-length gold tunic with long sleeves.

The Supertunica that Charles will wear was created in 1911 for his great-grandfather, King George V.

The garment was also worn by King George VI and Queen Elizabeth II at their coronations, in 1937 and 1953, respectively.

The design of the Supertunica has changed very little from medieval times, and is based on ecclesiastical vestments used by men of the church.

The Supertunica, made for King George V in 1911, photographed at Buckingham Palace, London, May 2023. King Charles will wear this robe during his coronation. Victoria Jones-Pool/Getty Images

Coronation Sword Belt

The Coronation Sword Belt is tied around the monarch's waist, over top of the Supertunica.

The belt is traditionally supplied new to each monarch by the Worshipful Company of Girdlers. However, Charles has opted to reuse the belt made in 1937 for King George VI.

The belt is made from cloth of gold with a gold buckle featuring a rose, shamrock and thistle (the emblems of England, Northern Ireland and Scotland).

From the belt, Charles will hang one of the swords presented in the coronation service, the Sword of Offering. During the ceremony, the Archbishop of Canterbury will offer the item to Charles, who will be told that it should be used for the "protection of good and the punishment of evil."

The sword is then offered to the high altar of Westminster Abbey.

Detail of Coronation Sword Belt, which will be worn by King Charles III, photographed May 2023. The belt was made for King George VI in 1937. Victoria Jones-Pool/Getty Images

Imperial Mantle

The Imperial Mantle is a gold robe that is worn over the Supertunica for the moment the monarch is crowned.

The mantle will be the oldest item of clothing used by Charles in the coronation ceremony, having been made in 1821 for King George IV.

King George V, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth II also opted to wear this mantle on their coronation days.

The Imperial Mantle, made for King George IV in 1821, photographed at Buckingham Palace, May 2023. The mantle is the oldest robe King Charles III will wear at his coronation. Victoria Jones-Pool/Getty Images

Coronation Glove

Another example of recycled regalia to be worn by Charles is the coronation glove. This is worn during the crowning to hold the sovereign's sceptre. Only one glove is made, and it is worn on the right hand. Each monarch by tradition has had a new one made for the occasion.

In Charles' case, he has opted to wear the glove made for his grandfather, King George VI, in 1937.

Coronation Glove, made for King George VI in 1937, photographed in May 2023. It will be worn by King Charles III for his coronation. Victoria Jones-Pool/Getty Images

Robe of Estate

After Charles is crowned using the St. Edward's Crown, made in 1661 for King Charles II, he will retire to a chapel at the back of Westminster Abbey. There, he will change into the Imperial State Crown (made in 1937), which is lighter.

When he returns to the abbey's high altar, he will also change into what is known as the Robe of Estate.

This garment differs to the Robe of State, as it is made in royal purple, not crimson, though it is similarly edged with ermine fur and bordered with gold lace.

Charles has opted to wear the Robe of Estate made for King George VI in 1937. Queen Camilla has chosen to have a new Robe of Estate made for her, as traditionally queens have their initials sewn onto the robe as part of an intricate design.

Photos of King George VI wearing his Robe of Estate in 1937. The king's grandson, King Charles III, will wear his Robe of Estate at his own coronation in London on May 6, 2023. The Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty Images/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

